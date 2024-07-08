Kerry Katona has spoken about putting her wedding plans on the “back burner”.

It appears that the former Atomic Kitten star has called off her Vegas wedding – despite being smitten with fitness trainer Ryan Mahoney, who popped the question in 2020.

Kerry, who has been married three times, has revealed why she and her partner have decided to cancel their wedding plans. The couple previously had intentions to tie the knot in a Las Vegas elopement.

However, it seems like this didn’t go down well with her family…

In a candid explanation, the mum-of-five has explained in her column for OK! that her two daughters, Molly and Lilly, weren’t very pleased with the idea.

Discussing her need for some sunshine, Kerry penned: “This has to be the worst summer ever when it comes to the weather. We’re all going on holiday next month for a bit of much-needed sunshine, though I had to fast-track three of my kids’ passports because they expired!

“Ryan and I were looking to go to Vegas to finally get married but Molly and Lilly said, ‘Don’t you dare do that without us.’ I told them they’d already been at too many of my weddings! That put those plans on the back burner, so I think we’re going to Mexico now. I just want somewhere really relaxing, especially after our stressful house move.”

It comes just months after Kerry admitted she had given fiancé Ryan a “pass to leave her” after deciding she didn’t intend to have any more children.

Writing in OK!, Kerry explained: “If it’s something Ryan wants, I’d consider it. But it’s getting to the point where it’s now or never. I’ve thought about getting my eggs frozen this summer, as a birthday present for Ryan, then going down the surrogacy route.”

Ryan has no biological children of his own, and Kerry has shared her fears over putting her body through a pregnancy for a sixth time.

Earlier this year, the 43-year-old got extremely candid about her mental state in a tell-all interview. She told New!: “I’ve always suffered from anxiety, but over the past couple of weeks it’s been really bad.”

Detailing a previous panic attack, Kerry said: “My throat was closing up and I felt like I couldn’t breathe. The anxiety has stayed with me ever since.

“It’s been awful – it can be crippling. There are times where I don’t want to leave the house, but I force myself to. I feel like I just want to curl up and hide. It’s scary. I keep thinking, what is going on with my body? I’ve been in tears saying: ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with me, I’m panicking that I’m going to die.'”

She also admitted her fears of “burdening” her fiancé, Ryan. Describing herself as a “burden,” Kerry added that all she did at the time was cry, but insisted that Ryan had been “brilliant”.

The former singer, who has bipolar disorder, told the publication: “I’ve not been feeling too good recently and, to be honest, I’m not sure why. I’ve been riddled with anxiety. One minute I’m fine and focusing on my wellness and affirmations, the next I’m struggling.”

