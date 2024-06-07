Kirstie Allsopp pays tribute to her dad Charles after his death aged 83: ‘I have been so proud to be his daughter’

TV star Kirstie Allsopp has taken to social media to announce the death of her dad, Charles Hindlip, who was the 6th Baron Hindlip.

The Location, Location, Location favourite explained how Charles died at home on June 5.

Kirstie shared the touching tribute alongside a photo of her dad on social media.

Kirstie Allsopp announces death of her dad

Property expert Kirstie penned: “This is my dad, Charlie Hindlip. He was a great auctioneer, the best of his generation, an artist, a gardener, a father of four, and grandfather of eight, a loving husband to a wife he lost too soon.

“He was a real star, he worked hard, played hard and went further than anyone ever expected.

“He died at home yesterday, surrounded by love, flowers and photographs, in a house he built, looking out over a stunning garden he created from scratch.

“I have been so proud to be his daughter all my life, and will be until the day I die. Bless you Dad, we loved you so much.”

Fellow home renovation host George Clarke sent his condolences in the comments section. He wrote: “I’m so sorry for your loss Kirstie … but what a beautiful beautiful words about him. Sending you the biggest hugs and mountains of love. George xxxxx.”

Charles Hindlip a businessman, hereditary peer and a member of the House of Lords from 1993 until 1999, with an education from Eton College.

Kirstie’s father married her mother, Fiona Atherley, who died in 2014 aged 66 after a 25-year battle with breast cancer.

Charles shared four children with Fiona: Kirstie, Henry, Sophia, and Natasha. The father of the TV star was formerly the chairman of British auction house Christies. He worked there for 40 years until 2002.

The news comes less than a year after Kirstie’s co-star Phil Spencer tragically lost both his parents in a horror accident.

