Kirstie Allsopp had fans rallying around after she faced another devastating blow following the death of her father.

TV star Kirstie confirmed last month the sad news that her dad, Charles Hindlip, who was the 6th Baron Hindlip, had died.

And at the weekend, Kirstie was inundated with support after she revealed that her house had flooded in – causing her to delay her holiday.

Kirstie Allsopp suffers setback after death of father

On Saturday (July 6) Kirstie took to her Instagram where she uploaded a video of her on the roof of her home dressed in a floral dress and trench coat. In the clip, Kirstie could be seen brushing away puddles of water.

She also shared a video of her splashing around in the flood in her garage, as well as a snap of her coats hung up on a rail to dry off.

In the caption, Kirstie wrote: “Today was the first day when I had no work, caring, death and funeral admin, or any other event that I had to rock up for.”

Kirstie Allsopp house flooded

She continued: “I thought I’d do a massive moth prevention exercise, but then we realised the garage was flooded and I headed up to the roof to try to remove some of the water from last night’s storm.

“But no tiny violins, we were going on holiday tomorrow, we’ve delayed it until Friday, and then watch out, it will be wall to wall sunny shots.”

Kirstie Allsopp fans rally round

Kirstie’s post was met with support from her loyal legion of fans.

Rushing to the comments section, one person said: “Oh my… Truly hope sorts and settles soon and you are able to then have a great holiday. And you have some respite from admin and recent events. Concur with ALWAYS wearing a dress, looking wonderful.”

Someone else added: “Absolutely love that you’re in a dress doing this! If the whole situation wasn’t so awful, it’d be funny! You are truly my inspiration to stay wearing dresses no matter what the occasion.”

A third penned: “That’s all you need Kirstie, after everything. But I’m sure you’ll overcome it. You’re a very strong person. Enjoy your holiday.”

