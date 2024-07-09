Kym Marsh’s friends’ ‘concern’ over her new romance with toyboy co-star

Kym Marsh revealed her reported new boyfriend on social media on July 7.

However, it left some people less than impressed with the 19-year age gap. Beloved actress Kym shared a cosy snap smooching her new beau Samuel Thomas, who she met whilst starring in 101 Dalmatians on stage.

Alongside a gushing message, Kym also defended her new romance in the comment section. However, it seems it isn’t just social media users that disapprove. In fact, according to a source, Kym’s pals aren’t so convinced that her new love will go from strength to strength…

Kym Marsh ‘new boyfriend’

According to The Mirror, Kym’s friends have chimed in on her new relationship. They even reportedly expressed their concern regarding the couple’s romance: “Samuel seems a really nice lad and we are pleased for Kym and she seems really happy again. But it is a unique situation when you are working together on a show and spending so much time together.

I hope she doesn’t get hurt or it doesn’t fizzle out.

“The relationship will have to change when the show ends and they have their own lives and new projects to work on. Hopefully the spark will continue and the relationship will become a long term one. Kym is headstrong and throws herself into romance, I hope she doesn’t get hurt or it doesn’t fizzle out. Unfortunately she has had her fair share of bad luck in love.”

Kym Marsh has suffered some disapproval over her new boyfriend (Credit: ITV)

Regardless, Kym, 48, appears to be smitten with Samuel, 29. She gushed on social media: “Met the most amazing man ever! Sometimes the most unexpected things happen at the most unexpected times. @samuelthomasuk I love you #beautiful #soulmate #loveyou.”

The actress even defended their relationship in the comment section. One person wrote: “Jesus another amazing man. 5 minute wonder. He looks like your son,” to which she hit back: “Do one.”

Another said: “You said that about the last bloke the other year,” to which Kym replied: “Why don’t you go do one.”

