Kym Marsh has shown off a new tattoo in the latest to her collection! The actress and Morning Live star already has a selection of inkings, from butterflies on her lower back to Arabic writing on her shoulder.

Now, Kym has unveiled another piece, spanning across her ribcage.

Kym has recently been starring in 101 Dalmatians the musical, where she depicts none other than villian Cruella de Vil.

Consequently, Kym has paid tribute to her time on stage with a detailed new inking – with a subtle nod to her new partner, Samuel Thomas.

Kym Marsh has a brand new tattoo (Credit: YouTube)

Kym Marsh tattoo

The star showed off her abdomen in a new snap shared to Instagram, flaunting the inking of Cruella de Vil sporting a fur coat and smoking with a cigarette holder.

A beaming Kym also posed alongside her tattoo artist and explained the story behind the new tattoo. She said: “Thank you @jesswright_tattoo for my awesome Cruella tattoo. Needed something to cover up an old one and this is just perfect!

“A great reminder of playing this Iconic villain! Although….. if you’re gonna have a tattoo gang….. ribs are SORE!!! Sorry Jess for the occasional swear word hahah. You’re an absolute genius!”

Kym Marsh new boyfriend

Although the tattoo obviously pays tribute to her time performing on stage, it may also have a double meaning. The actress, who announced her new romance last week, met her partner, Samuel, whilst performing in the musical.

Samuel, who is 19 years younger than Kym, acts alongside the star – playing character Tom Dearly.

Kym announced her new romance last week (Credit: Youtube / ITV)

The telly favourite split from her husband just over a year ago and has now stated she has met the “most amazing man”.

It seems that Samuel is also supportive about Kym’s new ink. He exclaimed in the comment section of her post: “This is absolutely beautiful babe. Cannot wait to see for real!”

Kym took to social media on July 7 to share a loved-up photo with Samuel. She gushed in the caption: “Met the most amazing man ever! Sometimes the most unexpected things happen at the most unexpected times. @samuelthomasuk I love you #beautiful #soulmate #loveyou.”

Samuel commented: “I love you.”

Samuel also shared his own sweet message to Kym online. He wrote to Instagram alongside a photo embracing the actress: “I didn’t expect you, but here you are. I love you.”

Despite seeming to be smitten together, Kym has received some backlash from social media followers, with many slamming the age gap between Kym and Samuel.

One person wrote: “Jesus another amazing man. 5 minute wonder. He looks like your son,” to which Kym swiped back: “Do one.”

Another said: “You said that about the last bloke the other year,” to which Kym replied: “Why don’t you go do one.”

