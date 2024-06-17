Kym Marsh has revealed the gift she left in her late dad David’s coffin when he died.

The Coronation Street star’s dad David died in January following his battle with prostate cancer.

Kym, 48, has opened up about a “running joke” her dad always had when he would come onto Morning Live – which she presents with Gethin Jones.

Kym shared the gift she left in her dad’s coffin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to The Sun, Kym said: “Every time Dad came on Morning Live, he would say to Gethin, ‘She’s still not given me that fiver.’ It was a constant running joke.

“Shortly after dad passed away, I randomly found a five pound note in my car. I don’t know if people believe in stuff like this but I don’t know how it got there. I put that in the coffin with Dad and I said, ‘There you go, Dad, I’ve given you your fiver now.'”

The actress added: “Whether you believe in it or not, it’s not wrong to take comfort from something. I found a fiver and I thought, ‘That’s my dad.’ It gives you something to hold on to and it gives you hope, all those little reminders. Or sometimes I find myself in a moment and I smile to myself about a memory.”

Kym Marsh on burying late son with father

In March, Kym opened up about her decision to bury her late son Archie alongside her father. Kym sadly lost her son in 2009, after he was born prematurely.

Kym revealed to OK! earlier this year: “I felt that there had to be a time when I let Archie rest. Fifteen years is a long time to carry his ashes around. They have been everywhere with me – even to South Africa.

Kym buried her son Archie with her dad (Credit: ITV)

“And when we realised that dad wasn’t going to get any better, I asked him how he’d feel about [being buried with Archie] and he was delighted. He said he was happy to go on his journey with Archie, so that’s what we’ve done. We’ve done it as a family and it absolutely felt like the right thing to do.”

