Kym Marsh hits back as she’s cruelly trolled over new ‘unexpected’ romance with co-star 19 years her junior

Kym Marsh has shared her new romance with her co-star boyfriend with the world. Although the actress looks happier than ever, it’s safe to say that a flock of fans aren’t so convinced.

Kym, 48, took to social media on July 7 to share a very cosy snap with her new partner Samuel Thomas, 29. In the photo, the two love birds could be seen smooching whilst posing for the camera.

The TV star split from her husband just over a year ago and has now met the “most amazing man”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kym Marsh (@marsh_kym)

Kym Marsh boyfriend

Kym reportedly met her new beau while starring in 101 Dalmatians The Musical. It seems their relationship has gone from strength to strength, as Kym wasn’t afraid to gush about her new partner on social media.

She penned in the caption of the loved-up snap: “Met the most amazing man ever! Sometimes the most unexpected things happen at the most unexpected times. @samuelthomasuk I love you #beautiful #soulmate #loveyou.”

Samuel commented: “I love you.”

The Tom Dearly actor also shared his own tribute to Kym, with a romantic black and white photo of himself embracing the star whilst she sat on his lap. He wrote in the caption: “I didn’t expect you, but here you are. I love you.”

Kym wasn’t afraid to hit back over criticism about her boyfriend (Credit: ITV)

Kym replied in the comments: “Ditto. The best things happen unexpectedly. Love you too.”

Meanwhile, some social media users were less than impressed and left some cruel comments. One person fumed: “Did she just get married? Literally can’t keep up…”

You said that about the last bloke the other year.

Another said: “Isn’t that her son and his girlfriend.”

A third slammed: “He looks like your son. I was so confused for a sec as I thought it was an inappropriate kiss with David.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samuel Thomas (@samuelthomasuk)

Kym Marsh defends new relationship

Regardless, Kym made sure she defended herself. One person wrote: “Jesus another amazing man. 5 minute wonder. He looks like your son,” to which she hit back: “Do one.”

Another said: “You said that about the last bloke the other year,” to which Kym replied: “Why don’t you go do one.”

The star’s followers were also quick to defend her new love, with one stating: “I cannot believe the amount of people who have jumped on this post straightaway, to just post negative [bleep]. This is a human being sharing their good news, this is a woman who has lost her father not long ago and has found happiness by the looks of it.

“Most of these comments are from women as well, which somehow always makes it worse when it comes to another woman being content and happy. I can only think it’s jealousy or just being completely miserable in your own lives.”

Kym also agreed, replying to the lengthy comment with her thanks.

Another said: “I’m so happy for you Kym! You deserve all the happiness!!”

A third wrote: “Ahh love this. You deserve all the happiness in the world.”

Kym Marsh was previously married to Jamie Lomas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kym Marsh husband

Prior to her new relationship, Kym was married to actor Jamie Lomas from 2012 to 2014. The pair share daughter Polly, 13, together.

Before her romance with Jamie, Kym was married to Jack Ryder from 2002 to 2009. They share two children, David, 29, and Emilie, 27.

Kym Marsh’s third marriage was to Scott Ratcliff back in 2021.The couple split just over a year later.

It was reported that they went their separate ways after a trial separation, due to their busy work schedules keeping them apart.

A source told The Sun: “They both really tried to make it work, but the cracks have been there for a while and they were only getting to see each other for one or two days a week at the very most.”

Read more: Kym Marsh shares the gift she left in her late dad’s coffin

So, what do you think of Kym’s new romance? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.