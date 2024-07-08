Kym Marsh confirmed she is dating her musical co-star, Samuel Thomas, over the weekend.

Just months after her split from husband and Army Major Scott Ratcliff, Kym has moved on.

The actress announced her new love with a loved-up snap smooching her 29-year-old boyfriend, Samuel. But who does Kym share her three children with and who has stolen the popular star’s heart in the past?

Kym Marsh new boyfriend Samuel Thomas

Kym took to Instagram to share a smitten snap snogging her new boyfriend and fellow stage star, Samuel, on Sunday July 7. Ensuring it was clear that the pair are Instagram official she gushed in the caption: “Met the most amazing man ever! Sometimes the most unexpected things happen at the most unexpected times. @samuelthomasuk I love you #beautiful #soulmate #loveyou.”

Samuel simply professed in the comments: “I love you.”

Kym’s new romance comes just over a year after reports claimed she was heading for divorce with her former partner Scott.

A source told The Sun of their separation: “They both really tried to make it work, but the cracks have been there for a while and they were only getting to see each other for one or two days a week at the very most. Kym’s been so busy, and last year Strictly meant even her weekends were stacked up along with weekdays rehearsing.

“More recently she’s been filming all over the place and rehearsing for a new theatre run.”

Kym met her third husband Army man Scott in 2018 and in 2021 the pair got engaged. They then went on to tie the knot in a luxurious ceremony in 2021, with a star-studded guest list as well as friends and family. Unfortunately, the former couple parted ways in 2023.

Kym Marsh relationship timeline

In April 2014, Kym began dating personal trainer Dan Hooper. In wake of a whirlwind romance, the pair got engaged in the December before splitting in 2015.

Kym also dated personal trainer Dan Hooper (Credit: Andy Barnes / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Before her romance with Dan, Kym had dated her Corrie co-star Oliver Mellor. They began dating in 2013. In wake of their split, Oliver told The Mirror: “We planned a future together.

“We loved each other and we weren’t afraid to say it. It wasn’t something we intended to happen, but we couldn’t stop our feelings.”

Kym dated co-star Oliver Mellor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ultimately, the pair did split and Oliver has been married to lingerie model Rhian Sugden since 2018.

Prior to her new relationship, Kym was married to actor Jamie Lomas from 2012 to 2014. The pair share daughter Polly, 13, together.

They originally began dating in 2008 and in 2009 Kym had fallen pregnant. Sadly, just 21 weeks into her pregnancy Kym went into labour. Their son Archie died just minutes after being born in February 2009.

The couple later welcomed their daughter, Polly, in 2011. They tied the knot in 2012 but split by 2013 and divorced in 2014. Their divorce was on grounds of “unreasonable behaviour”.

Jamie Lomas and Kym Marsh share daughter Polly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kym Marsh love life before Samuel Thomas

Kym was previously married to EastEnders‘ Jamie Mitchell actor, Jack Ryder, whom she met in 2001.

The couple wed in August 2002, at St. Albans parish church, Hertford. Reports claim they sold their wedding snaps to OK! magazine for an eye-watering £300,000 at the time. Kym and Jack divorced in August 2009.

Kym dated EastEnders star Jack Ryder (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kym’s first husband, Dave Cunliffe, was a builder, whom she met in her home town pub in 1994. The pair went on to have two children, David and Emilie.

Kym was 18 when she welcomed her first child, David.

Although the pair did intend to get married, they eventually split just one year after daughter Emilie was born, in 1999.

