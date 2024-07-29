Kym Marsh and toyboy boyfriend in defiant response to backlash as they kiss in reunion pics

Actress Kym Marsh and her boyfriend Samuel Thomas have proven that age is just a number, despite facing criticism for their large age gap.

The couple was spotted packing on the PDA as they reunited at a Manchester train station this past Sunday.

Kym Marsh recently went public with her toyboy boyfriend. (Credit: Cover Images)

Kym Marsh and boyfriend

The 48-year-old ex-Coronation Street star and her 29-year-old beau met while working on 101 Dalmatians: The Musical.

In images obtained by The Sun, Kym was spotted over the weekend as she greeted Sam at the train station.

Sporting a floral black and white polka-dot dress paired with white trainers, she helped her boyfriend with his luggage.

Kym went public with their romance earlier this month. In a series of heartfelt Instagram posts, Kym referred to Samuel as her “soulmate”.

However, this declaration stirred controversy due to their 19-year age gap.

Despite the negative comments, a source close to the couple told OK! magazine, “They’re not taking any notice of the backlash – they’ve had so much positivity, too. And they’re just excited to see what happens.”

“It’s very early days in their relationship,” the source continued. “They’re really enjoying being together but both of them want to take things slowly and see how their relationship develops.

“They’re both really happy and their family and friends are really happy for them, too.”

Kym Marsh addresses backlash

Kym and Samuel have both expressed their affection openly on social media. Kym wrote: “Met the most amazing man ever! Sometimes the most unexpected things happen at the most unexpected times. @samuelthomasuk I love you #beautiful #soulmate #loveyou.”

Samuel reciprocated with a romantic black-and-white photo of them kissing. He captioned the image: “I didn’t expect you, but here you are. I love you.”

However, not all the feedback has been supportive. The couple faced harsh comments prompting them to defend their relationship.

Kym addressed one of the trolls directly, saying: “It’s time to grow up and get on with your own life instead of giving hate to someone else’s life.”

She added to another: “I wonder what’s missing from your life that you need to comment on others. Sad really.”

Kym was previously married to Army Major Scott Ratcliff. They separated last year due to challenges related to their work commitments, which kept them apart frequently.

Despite the criticism, friends close to the couple have noted that Samuel has brought joy and positivity into Kym’s life.

