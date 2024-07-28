Strictly star Laila Rouass has broken her silence on her partnership with Anton Du Beke following claims about his past behaviour.

The pair danced together on the 2009 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Recently, Anton’s name was dragged into the ongoing scandal surrounding the show.

Anton’s past comments have resurfaced recently. Reports claimed that Laila had made a complaint to the BBC over Anton. During their time on the show, Anton jokingly made a racial slur about her after she had a spray tan on the show.

At the time of the incident, Anton publicly apologised to Laila and said he felt “stupid” and “embarrassed” by his comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laila Rouass (@lailarouass)

Laila Rouass statement on Strictly

In a new statement shared to her Instagram on Sunday (July 28), Laila addressed Anton’s remark and apology.

The Footballers’ Wives star said: “There has been much speculation over the last couple of weeks about alleged complaints I have made to the BBC regarding my time on Strictly.

“I had no intention of making a statement but now feel it’s necessary as over the last couple of weeks there have been false accusations, online abuse and harassment aimed at me and my family.”

Laila gushed that she has “always loved Strictly” and felt thrilled to join the show.

Laila has issued a statement on her Strictly experience today (Credit: ITV)

Anton and Laila on Strictly

She said when she became paired with Anton, she “knew I was in safe hands”. She said: “Anton and I rehearsed 7 days a week for approx 6/7 hours a day. At no point did I feel pressured by Anton or the producers to add more time to rehearsals.”

Laila continued: “Unfortunately my time on the show was scarred by a handful of incidents, some of which were discussed in the press at the time.

I had no intention of making a statement but now feel it’s necessary.

“Yes, Anton used derogatory words and it was unacceptable. Yes Anton publicly apologised to me. Above all this and, most importantly, I do not believe Anton is racist or islamophobia.

“If I believed he was, I would have refused to dance with him. I wish to make clear, apart from the situation mentioned above which was dealt with, at absolutely no point was I physically, emotionally, sexually or verbally abused by Anton.”

Laila described Anton as “generous, patient and hard working”(Credit: ITV)

The star went on to insist that “at no point” did Anton use “manipulation or cruelty towards me” during rehearsals.

She described Anton as “generous, patient and hard working”. She said: “I am making this statement because I do not want to take the focus away from those who have bravely spoken about the alleged abuse they experienced.

“I do not want my experience to be merged in with extremely serious and disturbing allegations from other contestants.

“The focus should remain with them and their stories, because their stories matter. Their stories must be addressed and investigated.”

Strictly scandal

Laila said it would be “unfair” for Anton to “lose his livelihood” with speculation carrying on. She then denied claims she has made an “official complaint” to the BBC.

She added: “I do not intend to [make a complaint]. I do however welcome conversations with the BBC about their duty of care. I have and will always stand with champions against abuse.”

Read more: Giovanni Pernice’s ex Strictly partner Laura Whitmore confirms she’s given ‘evidence’ to BBC amid scandal

Concluding her statement, Laila said: “Abuse of any kind should be taken very seriously so in light of that, I urge you to focus on these significant allegations so that the show makes effective and satisfactory changes.”

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.