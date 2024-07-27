Laura Whitmore has revealed she has spoken to BBC amid the Strictly Come Dancing scandal.

The TV presenter appeared on the BBC show back in 2016 – and was partnered with dancer Giovanni Pernice. Recently, Giovanni has been embroiled in an ongoing investigation over his alleged behaviour on the BBC One show.

Actress Amanda Abbington accused Giovanni of ‘bullying’ when they were partnered in the 2023 series – allegations he’s denied.

Now, Giovanni’s former celebrity partner Laura has now shared a statement amid the scandal.

The TV presenter has issued a statement amid the scandal (Credit: ITV)

Laura Whitmore issues statement amid Strictly scandal

Laura took to her Instagram on Saturday (July 27) to “set the record straight” about her Strictly experience – and shared how during her stint she had experienced things that were “wrong” whilst in the rehearsal room.

The TV star also claimed she has since been called in by the BBC to assist with its ongoing investigation.

She wrote: “I was trying not to comment on recent press speculation until the BBC review is complete but feel there is a lot of misinformation in the press and I want to help and show support.”

The TV star was partnered with Giovanni in the 2016 series (Credit: BBC)

Laura Whitmore was ‘asked to speak to BBC’

Laura went on: “I was asked to speak to the BBC along with six people that I know of (who deserve anonymity as they don’t want to be dragged through the press), about inappropriate behaviour they experienced similar to mine with the same individual. I initially raised concerns back in 2016.”

It’s a shame it takes this for someone to be heard

“I thought my experience was specific to me but I’ve since learned I was wrong.

“The aim of this is to show a pattern of behaviour that I believe needs to stop. My evidence is to support other people’s experience. It’s a shame it takes this for someone to be heard.

She revealed she’s given ‘evidence’ to the BBC (Credit: Instagram Story)

Laura ‘wants to set the record straight’ amid Strictly scandal

Laura continued: “I am not looking for anything just an acceptance that what happened to me in the rehearsal rooms during my time on BBC Strictly was wrong and that it won’t happen to anyone else again.

I want to set the record straight

“Because I have not made an official complaint, and am providing evidence of my experience to support the investigation, not all the communication will be passed on to all parties involved.”

She added: “Misinformation is being put into the press so I want to set the record straight.

“Victim blaming must stop or we will never get better. I’ve tried to speak up in the correct way. I know the BBC and all outlets continue to do their best to be better, but for that to happen we must speak up.”

Giovanni Strictly scandal

Earlier this week Giovanni’s team released a statement amid the ongoing investigation which reads in full: “We are cooperating fully with the BBC’s review process. All parties have been asked to respect this process and to not speak to the media before it concludes.

They also added: “We will continue to respect the integrity of the investigation and believe it is the right forum for all the evidence to be reviewed. As part of the evidence-led review, the BBC has shared the allegations they have been able to substantiate with us.

“They do not resemble Amanda [Abbington’s] latest allegations, given to Channel 4, in any shape or form. Giovanni refutes any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour. And having provided the BBC with his evidence, is confident that the review will prove this.

“We would urge people to wait for the review’s conclusion. And not to pay heed to these very serious and defamatory allegations that have no evidence in support of them.”

