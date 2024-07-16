Laura Woods fronts ITV’s coverage of England’s Lionesses against Sweden today (July 16) – and one person who’ll surely be tuning in is her proud boyfriend.

London-born Laura, 37, also hosts boxing and Champions League programming on TNT Sports. But ITV Sport viewers became very familiar with her as a presenter after she fronted the broadcaster’s coverage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

She also appeared in some headlines following reports about her relationship with former Love Island cast member Adam Collard.

But how much do you really know about Laura Woods? This ED! profile should help you find out more…

Laura Woods is on ITV tonight anchoring the Euro 2025 qualifier (Credit: Splash News)

ITV’s Laura Woods loved-up with boyfriend Adam Collard

Laura has been linked with Adam Collard, who once dated Zara McDermott, since last year – and they have appeared very loved-up on social media.

Laura confirmed they were an item in October 2023 on Instagram by uploading a whole carousel of couple-y snaps.

And in April of this year, Adam featured heavily in a bunch of pics she captioned: “Things I love.”

Meanwhile, former reality series love rat Adam, 28, has suggested he first slid into her DMs before they met in real life.

Laura Woods on her ex – and starting a family

Laura previously dated former England international prop forward Alex Corbisiero for nearly eight years.

She reportedly said of her split from the rugby player: “It was my decision – it was the right one and I’ve never regretted it. We’d lived in each other’s pockets and breaking up with him felt like coming up for air.

“The next thing for us was probably marriage and having kids. And I do want that one day – I love being in love and I love kids. I’ve prioritised work because I love that too and my ambitions are important to me.”

However, at present, Laura has not extended her family to having children.

Adam, however, has reportedly indicated his desire to be a dad. He said: “I want to get married. I want to have kids as well. I’ve always thought, what type of person will I be? How can I protect my kids?”

‘My ambitions are important to me’ (Credit: YouTube)

Laura Woods’s net worth and eclipsing ‘rival’ Alex Scott

According to claims made online, Laura’s presenting and punditry media work may have brought in an estimated £2 million in earnings.

And, as some reports have highlighted, that could mean she has more in the bank than BBC presenter Alex Scott!

Laura Woods anchors coverage of the Lionesses (Credit: ITV)

That’s because some reports suggest Alex is worth £1.5 million.

England’s Lionesses v Sweden is on ITV this evening (Tuesday July 16) from 5.30pm.

