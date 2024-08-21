Lauren Laverne has revealed an ‘unexpected’ cancer diagnosis.

The BBC radio broadcaster and The One Show presenter shared her health news on Wednesday (August 21) morning.

Sharing a post on Instagram, 46-year-old Lauren said she is currently in hospital. However, the Desert Island Discs host reassured fans she is “expected to make a full recovery”.

The One Show host Lauren Laverne tells Instagram followers: ‘I recently had a cancer diagnosis’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Lauren, also known for fronting 1990s pop punk band Kenickie, thanked medics and her family for their care as she opened up on social media.

She wrote in her upload’s caption: “I recently had a cancer diagnosis. It was (thank God) caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test and I am expected to make a full recovery.

“I’m in hospital at the moment and wanted to take this moment to say thank you: firstly to medical teams who have got me this far with incredible skill and kindness.

“To my family and friends who have been absolutely extraordinary every step of the way – I am so very grateful and love you so much. And of course thank you to my colleagues. For their support and for giving me the time off that I need to get better.”

Lauren did not disclose the type of cancer she had been diagnosed with.

‘Half of us will get cancer at some point’

Lauren also urged people to “get yourself checked out”.

She added: “I also want to say that if you’re avoiding a test or putting off an appointment to get yourself checked out please, please do it today.

“Half of us will get cancer at some point, and if you do, finding out ASAP is everything.

“It’s usually my job to bring the good vibes on air but any you have to spare are very much welcome here. Sending loads of love to anyone in a similar boat, or who has made it back to shore.”

Lauren Laverne, right, in her most recent appearance on The One Show earlier this month (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Lauren’s post was deluged with messages of support from fans and celebrity friends.

Among those to leave ‘get well’ comments for the mum-of-two were Myleene Klass, Ian Wright, Richard E Grant, Dermot O’Leary, Sarah Millican, Gaby Roslin, Harry Judd, and Vicky McClure.

Meanwhile, Sophie Ellis-Bextor wrote: “Lots of love to you, Lauren. Here’s to a speedy recovery.”

Gabby Logan said: “Sending you all the love and positive healing Lauren.”

And Anita Rani added: “Sending you vibes upon vibes.”

