Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared that her niece, Faith, has gone missing.

The Little Mix star took to Instagram to share an urgent plea with her followers, appealing for any information regarding her shock disappearance.

Faith was reported missing to Thames Valley Police on July 22, according to reports.

Faith was declared missing on July 22 (Credit: Instagram)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares plea over missing niece

The Sun alleged that officers are “working tirelessly” to find the missing 13 year old.

The publication reported that a spokesperson told them: “If anyone has any information on where she might be, please call 101.”

Leigh-Anne shared her own appeal to her 10m followers. Alongside two snaps of Faith, Leigh-Anne penned: “PLEASE SHARE.

Leigh-Anne urged her followers to inform her of any information (Credit: Steve Vas/Future Image/Cover Images)

“My niece Faith is missing. She was last seen wearing a black crop top, black leggings with a Jordan backpack in High Wycombe town centre.

Police have been informed but are yet to find her.

“Please share, we are extremely worried, she has no phone or money. Police have been informed but are yet to find her. Please contact Sian on 07368881012 if you have any information.”

The images showed Faith wearing glasses and sporting red streaks in her hair in one photo and another depicted her walking down the street sporting all black and a rucksack.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock news

Leigh-Anne and Faith appear to share a close relationship. Back in 2018, Leigh-Anne lovingly wrote to social media about her niece: “My niece of 7 years once said she didn’t like her Afro and wanted to look like the other girls in her class, it broke my heart that she didn’t consider what she had as beautiful.

“Love your curls, love your Afro… we need to teach young black girls that it IS just as beautiful.”

Leigh-Anne grew up in High Wycombe, where Faith was last seen. Leigh-Anne lived with her parents and sister before starring on The X Factor in 2011, where she rose to fame as part of Little Mix.

FAITH IS STILL A MISSING PERSON KEEP SHARING THE INFORMATION BELOW ON ALL SOCIALS. SOMEBODY IN HIGH WYCOMBE TOWN MUST HAVE SEEN HER. ONLY CALL THE PHONE NUMBER IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ON HER WHEREABOUTS! pic.twitter.com/gj4xW89trL — Daily Leigh-Anne. (@dailyLAPinnock) July 22, 2024

A fan account of Leigh-Anne shared another plea to X on the singer’s behalf. Despite efforts, they highlighted that Faith had still not been found. They urged: “Faith is still a missing person keep sharing the information below on all socials. Somebody in High Wycombe town must have seen her.

“Only call the phone number if you have information on her whereabouts!”

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.