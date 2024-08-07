Leona Lewis has shared the sad news on Instagram that her beloved dog has died.

The X Factor winner, 39, posted a tribute to her pooch Forrest who she called her “best friend”.

Leona said it comes after the death of her “beautiful” Doberman Zion, who died two years ago.

Alongside pictures of herself, Forrest and Zion, Leona said: “I don’t really know where to begin… I’m heartbroken.

“I had to say goodbye to my little Forrest, my best friend through so many phases of my life. I had only just got to the point of being able to talk about the loss of Zion, my beautiful Doberman who passed away 2 years ago.”

The singer continued: “It was only 2 weeks after the birth of Carmel so it was very difficult to process the pain of losing him at that point.

“Forrest and Zion were two of the most precious gifts and I’m so grateful for each day I got to spend with them. My studio companions, my protectors from squirrels, my snuggle buddies, my baby boys.”

Leona has opened up about the sad loss of her beloved dog (Credit: YouTube/The Jennifer Hudson Show)

X Factor star Leona on loss of dog

Leona said “life will never be the same” without them both.

She concluded the post: “But I still feel you around me and I know you are with each other laying by a window in that little bit of sunlight you both loved so much.

“Forever grateful I got to be your earth mama and thank you for opening up my heart with your love.”

Leona’s followers offered their support in the comment section, as one person told her: “So sorry. People who don’t have dogs really don’t understand the love and bond we share with these beautiful creatures.”

Another wrote: “I’m so so sorry, it’s a devastating, unimaginable pain I’ve had too many times myself and yet it never gets easier.”

Fans supported Leona over her loss (Credit: Cover Images)

Leona rose to fame after winning The X Factor in 2006.

Away from her singing career, the star became a mum to her daughter Carmel in 2022. She married her long-term fiancé, professional dancer and choreographer Dennis Jauch, in July 2019.

