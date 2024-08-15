One Direction’s Liam Payne slammed over ‘misogynistic’ comment about girlfriend’s outfit leaving fans ‘disgusted’

Liam Payne has enraged fans over a comment he made to his girlfriend in a new clip. The One Direction star has left social media users fuming after he criticised his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, for her typical style.

In a new TikTok video, Kate could be seen showing off her all black ensemble, which featured a waistcoat and stiletto heels.

However, Liam didn’t seem so impressed…

Liam Payne has been slammed for a comment about his girlfriend (Credit: Kieran.photo / SplashNews.com)

Liam Payne slammed for ‘misogynistic’ comment to girlfriend

The singer has been accused of making a misogynistic comment about his girlfriend’s outfit in the comment section of a new video.

Kate and Liam could be seen preparing to go out for a date, where Kate appeared to be dressed up in a monochromatic outfit.

Despite the chic number, Liam decided to insult her usual attire. The unimpressed star stated about Kate’s outfit: “Looking good, nice and covered up for once.”

Although the comment didn’t seem very complimentary, Kate could be seen giggling at the end of the clip.

The pair first sparked rumours they were dating in December 2022 (Credit: Kieran.photo / SplashNews.com)

Consequently, social media users are fuming! Especially as Liam previously shared a topless clip of himself working out.

One said: “‘Looking good, nice and covered up for once’???? Girl I know you faking that laugh at the end.” [sic]

Another wrote:”The fact that he would always claim to be the ‘nice’ and ‘kind’ one from One Direction… yikes! A soon to be raging misogynist.”

A third penned: “It took me until the third instance of me seeing this video to realise that man is LIAM PAYNE?! Wtf! I never liked him not even when I was a hormonal teenager.”

Fans react to Liam Payne video

“Free her omg, Liam looks truly uncomfortable I mean you can literally tell from his body language and facial expression,” remarked another.

A fifth commented: “Liam you have a song called Strip That Down, make up your mind.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne)

However, other fans flocked to defend Liam. One said: “Why do people get so mad when a man expresses how he likes his gf to dress? She obviously still wears what she wants.”

Another pointed out: “So many people think they know exactly what’s going on based on a 6 seconds video. It’s disgusting how so many people find it so easy to hate. Shame on you.”

“We love you Liam,” chimed in another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Cassidy (@kateecass)

Another gushed: “Off topic: so happy to see Liam happy.”

“Can’t you guys take a joke seriously don’t blame him like that,” stated another.

Liam and Kate have been dating since 2022. Rumours about their relationship were first sparked when they were snapped partying together.

They later made things official by confirming their romance with a red carpet debut at the British Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall in December that year.

Liam most famously dated Girls Aloud favourite Cheryl, whom he shares son Bear with. Liam first met Cheryl in 2008, whilst the star was judging on the X-Factor, when he was just 14-years-old.

Of course, Liam went on to become a member of One Direction. Eight years later, Liam and Cheryl began dating and they later welcomed their son.

Unfortunately, the pair split in 2018.

“We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make,” Cheryl tweeted at the time.

“We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

Read more: The ups and downs of Liam Payne and Cheryl’s relationship as they co-parent son Bear

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.