Lily Allen has revealed she and her husband handed back their adopted dog after it ate her kids’ passports.

The chart-topping singer lives in New York with her daughters Ethel, 12, and Marnie, 11, and her husband David Harbour. She shares her daughters with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

And while the family added to their brood a few years ago by adopting a dog, it appears things didn’t go quite to plan…

The singer and her family had to return the pup (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lily Allen and her husband return adopted dog

Speaking on her podcast Miss Me?, Lily revealed that her adopted dog “ruined her life” after it ate the family’s passports.

It was just an absolute logistical nightmare

“We actually did adopt a dog already, but then it ate my passport and so I took her back to the home,” Lily said.

She continued: “She ate all three of our passports and they had our visas in. And I cannot tell you how much money it cost me to get everything replaced, because it was in Covid and so it was just an absolute logistical nightmare.”

Lily Allen quips ‘you’ve ruined my life’

Lily went on: “And because the father of my children lives in England, I couldn’t take them back to see their dad for like four months, five months, because this [expletive] dog had eaten the passports.”

She added: “And I just couldn’t look at her. I was like ‘you’ve ruined my life.'”

Lily is a mum to two kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lily Allen’s dog was ‘very badly behaved’

However, it turns out passports were not the only thing Lily’s pooch liked to eat, and the incident was the “straw that broke the camel’s back”.

The singer explained: “She was a very badly behaved dog and I really tried very hard with her, but it just didn’t work out and the passports were the straw that broke the camel’s back so to speak.”

Lily was then asked if, on her new passport, she has the surname of her husband David Harbour, who she married two years ago.

She replied: “No, and this is quite a bone of contention. I still have my ex-husband’s name. I’ve got two children with the man. And it’s hard to travel with children if you haven’t got the same surname.

“And he wasn’t that up for letting me change the kids’ names to Harbour so I’ve kept my ex-husband’s name.

“David and I have joint bank accounts. So it’s quite annoying for him to have me with my Amex card with my ex-husband’s name on it. I’m sure that stings.”

