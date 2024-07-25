Linford Christie – who is subject of a BBC One documentary tonight (Thursday, July 25) – once opened up about his “disgusting” nickname.

The former athlete, 64, made the confession during his new documentary, Linford.

Linford has won multiple gold medals (Credit: BBC)

Linford Christie on ‘disgusting’ nickname

Back in his heyday in the 80s and 90s, Lindford made headlines worldwide thanks to his incredible sporting achievements.

However, sometimes the headlines weren’t about his medal winning, but about his…manhood.

The Olympian’s manhood was visible through his running outfit – and it soon developed the nickname “lunchbox”.

Now, in a new documentary, Linford has confessed that he actually “hated” the nickname. He also revealed that it actually led to him being sexually assaulted too.

“The day after I won the Olympics they talked about how big my d*** was. I thought it was derogatory and racist,” he says in the doc.

Linford was sexually assaulted thanks to the nickname (Credit: BBC)

Linford Christie slams ‘Lunchbox’ nickname

The Olympian then continued.

He explained that because of his manhood’s nickname, some women thought it was acceptable to grope him.

“Because of that story women thought it was OK to grab my d***,” he said.

“The lunchbox thing followed me around for years. I had to carry a lot of burden that I was more famous for my genitalia than I was for my athletic achievements.”

Linford was the third British man to win gold in the 100m at the Olympics (Credit: BBC)

Linford’s life and career

Linford remains the only British athlete to win gold in the 100m at the Olympics, World Championships, European Championships, and Commonwealth Games.

His first Olympic Games were in 1988 in Seoul. He won silver for the 100m there. However, four years later, he became just the third British man to win gold in the 100m at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games.

He retired from competitive sports back in 1997.

Since then he has gone on to forge a career in the media, presenting programmes such as Record Breakers. He even had a contract with BBC Sport.

In 2010, he appeared in I’m A Celebrity. He was the sixth celebrity to be eliminated, with Stacey Solomon crowned the eventual winner.

Linford airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer tonight (Thursday, July 25) at 8.30pm.

