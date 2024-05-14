Lisa Armstrong has put the home she shared with ex-husband Ant McPartlin up for sale, it’s claimed.

The couple lived in the sprawling West London home until their split in 2018. It’s reported that the home was given to the Strictly Come Dancing make-up artist as part of her divorce settlement.

Lisa Armstrong puts marital home up for sale

According to The Sun, Lisa is keen to offload the five-bedroom semi-detached home that she once shared with Ant.

It’s claimed that she has put it on the market with RightMove for the ‘cut price of £4 million’.

Lisa has reportedly been renting out the house after buying her own home nearby. Last year, a fire at the property “gutted” one of the back bedrooms, causing damage reportedly costing £1m.

Lisa Armstrong selling ‘last connection from her marriage to Ant McPartlin’

One insider speculated: “There are obviously lots of memories attached to the house. Lisa has long since moved on but this is essentially the last connection she has from her marriage to Ant.

“She bought a new home nearby after they divorced and added a pool and a gym. She rented the former marital home out, but after last year’s fire gutted a back bedroom she doesn’t want the hassle any more.”

Lisa has shared numerous pictures of her new home on social media, describing it as her “happy place”. She lives in her new home with her dog Hurley, who she shares with ex Ant.

Games room, gym and a south-facing garden

Listed on RightMove over the weekend, the couple’s former home is described as “a substantial double-fronted family home”. It’s also located on “a sought-after residential road”.

The property includes an 80ft south-facing rear garden with a “self-contained garden studio”. There’s also a gym room and “games/cinema room/bar area”, according to the listing.

ED! has contacted Lisa’s reps for comment.

