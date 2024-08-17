Lisa Snowdon – who appears on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (Saturday, August 17) – previously admitted experiencing a “dark time” while going through the menopause.

The 52-year-old model made the sad confession during an interview earlier this year…

Lisa Snowdon on her menopause hell

Lisa opened up about how difficult a time she went through while battling the menopause during an interview with Closer in June.

During the interview, Lisa confessed she “lost herself” when she first experience symptoms of menopause in her forties.

She also confessed that she didn’t recognise herself at the time because the perimenopause and menopause had such an effect on her confidence.

“I had days so dark that I thought, if this is what my life looks like, then I can’t do it, I felt so lonely and confused. I didn’t recognise myself. The perimenopause and menopause have such an impact on your confidence and I lost myself for a little while,” she said.

Lisa says she gained weight during her battle with the menopause (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Snowdon’s weight gain

The TV star then went on to speak about how her struggle with the menopause led to her gaining weight.

She admitted that she was at her heaviest in 2018. However, HRT (hormone replacement treatment) helped her symptoms.

The star also lost two stone thanks to upping her exercise and eating properly.

Lisa also spoke of her weight gain during the change (Credit: ITV)

“During the perimenopause, you’re more likely to crave things like pastries and coffee, and it becomes a tricky downward slope. I had no grip on my cravings – I’d drink too much coffee and then eat a packet of biscuits. It’s about listening to your body.

“When night sweats have kept you awake and you hit the wall mid-afternoon, a coffee isn’t the right idea. I know coffee impacts my anxiety too – if I’m anxious, an extra cup isn’t what I need,” she said.

Lisa is on James Martin’s Saturday Morning, which airs from 9.30am on ITV1 and ITVX today (Saturday, August 17).

