Why Liz Carr grew to resent Silent Witness before shock exit

Liz Carr was once a regular on Silent Witness.

However, she quit in 2020. She revealed why during an interview in 2021…

Liz quit Silent Witness in 2020 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Why did Liz Carr quit Silent Witness?

Between 2013 and 2020, Liz was a regular fixture in Silent Witness, playing the role of Clarissa Mullery.

At the end of the 2020 series, Clarissa told her colleagues that she was leaving to “focus less on the dead and more on the living”. She hasn’t returned since.

Announcing her exit from the show at the time, Liz said: “After eight years of getting to play the fabulous character Clarissa Mullery, I’ve decided it’s time to leave Silent Witness. To quote Clarissa, ‘I just know, deep down – that it’s time for me to move on, to focus less on the dead and more on the living. On life.

“Silent Witness has given me such an amazing opportunity to develop as an actor. But I know this is the right time to take a leap of faith, leaving what I know and seeing what other opportunities await. It has been a rollercoaster of a ride, but I feel I’m leaving on an exhilarating high.”

Liz grew to ‘resent’ Silent Witness (Credit: BBC)

Liz Carr on ‘resenting’ Silent Witness

In 2021, a year on from her Silent Witness exit, Liz opened up on why she’d quit the show.

Speaking to RadioTimes at the time, she said: “The job was a joy. Clarissa was very loved, and I don’t take the experience or the support that I got in that role for granted at all.

“But I wanted to see who else I could play. Silent Witness took nine months a year, so it did cut out an awful lot of projects that I would have loved to do. I was starting to almost resent that, because I wanted to do other things,” she then continued.

Liz has landed some big roles (Credit: BBC)

Liz’s career

Between 2013 and 2020, Liz appeared as Clarissa in Silent Witness.

In 2018, Liz was in the BBC adaption of Les Mis, and in 2020 she appeared in American drama Devs.

In 2021, she appeared in two episodes of Netflix’s The Witcher, and last year she was in Loki.

She also appeared in Good Omens 2 last year as the angel Saraqael.

Better Off Dead? airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

