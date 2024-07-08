Long Lost Family host Davina McCall previously shared how she was “upset” over claims about her friendship with Kylie Minogue.

The TV favourite shot to fame in the ‘90s. Since then, she’s remained booked and busy, hosting shows like Big Brother and ITV’s Long Lost Family – which airs tonight (July 8).

So it is no surprise Davina has rubbed shoulders and struck up friendships with a slew of mega stars – including Kylie. However, according to Davina, she and Kylie lost touch – with Davina opening up about their friendship in an interview from 2023.

But Davina was quick to clarify what she meant following reports that she had ‘falling-out’ with the Aussie pop star.

Davina recalled her friendship with Kylie (Credit: ITV)

Long Lost Family host Davina McCall starred in Kylie Minogue video

A year before getting her big break, Davina starred in the 1991 music video, Word Is Out for chart-topper Kylie as a dancer.

But while appearing on Richard Herring’s podcast in 2023, Davina shared how she and Kylie are “not friends now”.

We are not friends now. That is too complicated

“How could I forget dancing for Kylie. It was the highlight of my career. I was quite good friends with Kylie and we used to hang out. We are not friends now. That is too complicated,” she said.

Davina quipped: “It is weird you lose touch with people. She changed her phone number and did not give me the new one. No, that is a joke… or is it?”

Davina addressed her Kylie comments shortly after (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Davina McCall ‘upset’ over Kylie ‘fall-out’ claims

Following her comments on the podcast, Davina was quick to clarify what she meant. Taking to her Instagram Story at the time, Davina insisted that she was simply joking.

This upsets me. I said this as a joke on a podcast.

She wrote alongside a screen grab of an article’s headline: “This upsets me. I said this as a joke on a podcast.”

She added: “I totally love @kylieminogue… and she knows that.”

Davina on how she appeared in Kylie’s video

Also during the podcast interview, Davina recalled how she bagged a role in Kylie’s video. She shared: “I was running nightclubs at the time and she lost her director of the video.

“Me being the constant hustler, I said ‘If I get you a director, can I be a dancer in your video?'”

Watch Davina on Long Lost Family on Monday (July 8) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

