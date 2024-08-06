The Loose Women often insist they have close friendships, however, Carol McGiffin has shared exactly how she feels about Katie Price and let’s just say it isn’t too positive.

The telly star has criticised Katie’s recent romance with JJ Slater and even weighed in on the former glamour model’s own self love…

Carol McGiffin has hit out at Katie Price (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Carol McGiffin on Katie Price

The former Loose Women panellist hasn’t minced her words when it comes to chiming in on Katie. In fact, she has been brutally honest. In a new interview, Carol has criticised Katie’s relationships. She has even commented on her previous stints in the Priory, a rehab and mental health hospital.

Writing candidly in her column for Best magazine, Carol penned: “Katie Price – in my opinion, a relationship and marriage addict who has only been single for three months since the age of 17.”

I’m guessing she doesn’t particularly like herself.

She continued: “I’m guessing she doesn’t particularly like herself. So good job she is going to the Priory regularly to sort that out!

“Or she will be when she gets back from Turkey with her latest man.”

This isn’t the first time Carol has slammed Katie. According to reports she previously branded Katie “the unhappiest woman on the planet” when discussing the star’s love for plastic surgery.

As published in The Sun, Carol is said to have stated: “The sight of [Katie] stumbling from one plastic surgery clinic to another, looking like she’s been beaten up, then sharing close-up pictures of the seeping wounds, is becoming mildly disturbing.

Katie Price recently underwent more surgery (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price news

“What on earth must be going on in her head that she needs to keep damaging herself like that? She must be the unhappiest woman on the planet.”

It comes after Katie was spotted looking bloodied, battered and bruised after facial surgery. In exclusive photos obtained by The Sun, Katie was seen wrapped in bandages. The star sported several stitches dotting her hairline whilst bandages obscured Katie’s swollen features.

ED! has contacted Katie Price’s representatives for comment.

