Loose Women panelist Coleen Nolan has upped sticks and moved house, but while her animals are happy, she’s in need of “help”.

Coleen took to Instagram earlier today (July 5) to share details on the house move with her followers.

Sitting on what sounds like the only piece of furniture in the house, Coleen told fans she’s “living out of boxes” and has nowhere to store her undies!

Coleen Nolan is living out of boxes after moving house (Credit: YouTube)

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan moves house

As anyone who’s ever moved house before will know, it can be extremely stressful.

And, just because you’re a celeb, it seems that stress is unavoidable when you have boxes piled up to your ears.

Posting on Instagram, Coleen shared: “It’s coming up to my two and a half weeks now [since she moved] and I still have boxes everywhere.

“What I didn’t think about when I moved, it was all about the animals, the land for the animals. What I didn’t look at… there isn’t one wardrobe or one chest of drawers,” she explained.

Coleen added: “The sun’s out and I don’t know where my summer clothes are, they’re in the garage somewhere in a box, so I’m still living out of boxes. However, I absolutely love it.”

‘Send help’

Sharing an update on the animals, Coleen – who also uploaded a video of herself mucking out the chickens – added: “The animals think they’ve gone to heaven. Especially my goats.”

Summing up, she said: “So yes, it’s all been very stressful but it’s beautiful and I’m very happy.

“But if any of you have got any spare wardrobes, send me a little message, because I might be interested. I just want somewhere to put my drawers. Literally,” she said.

The Loose Women presenter captioned her video: “Send help!”

Coleen shared a video of herself cleaning out the hen house (Credit: Instagram)

Coleen hasn’t shared where she’s moved to but she used to live in Cheshire.

However, after Shane Jr, Ciara and Jake flew the nest, she said she was planning on moving “much further away”.

