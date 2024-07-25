Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has showed off her new pygmy goats to her Instagram fans.

The TV star, 59, shared a video to her account on Wednesday as she urged her followers to “stop scrolling”.

Coleen said after her work on the daytime show, she caught a train north to meet her new pets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Nolan (@coleen_nolan)

Coleen Nolan on Instagram

She captioned the post: “STOP SCROLLING!! I’d like you to meet the newest members of our family!

“Right after work today, I caught the next train north to meet our two new pygmy goats, Petal and Petunia. Aren’t they adorable?”

In the clip, Coleen said: “I’ve just finished Loose, rushing to get changed to get home because my baby goats are coming. Oh I’m so excited.”

Coleen has introduced her new goats (Credit: ITV)

In another part of the video, Coleen is seen on the train as she said: “We’re nearly home to see the goats, we’re literally about half an hour away.”

In another clip, Coleen said they were “nearly home” and the goats had “just arrived”. She said: “Desperately trying to get home and I’m so excited, I can’t wait.”

I caught the next train north to meet our two new pygmy goats.

The video then shows Coleen walking to meet the adorable goats with their mother.

In the comments, Coleen’s followers were left gushing. But some did have concerns.

Coleen reassured concerned fans over the goats’ mother (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “Awww but are they being separated from their mother?”

Someone replied: “Baby goats are taken from their mothers on goat milk farms. 40,000 are killed every year in the UK. Just incase you are unaware.”

Coleen replied: “I am very aware of this atrocity… I have their mum too.”

Another wrote: “Please have their mum too.”

Coleen said: “I have their mum don’t worry.”

A third added: “Oh my lord, you are just incredible. Thank you for caring.”

Read more: Loose Women star Coleen Nolan halts ITV show as studio audience members get engaged

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.