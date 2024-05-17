Loose Women star Denise Welch fans wowed by her ‘sensational’ figure in swimsuit: ‘Still look about 40’

Loose Women star Denise Welch has showcased her incredible figure in a swimsuit on her Instagram this week.

The TV favourite, 65, was wearing a sleek black swimsuit, which featured a plunging neckline. Denise also completed the summer look with a pair of wedges.

The star was enjoying a cruise as she posed on her balcony overlooking the ocean.

She wrote alongside the pic: “Yes it’s the perch comfortably on the edge of the chair moment!!”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the picture and Denise’s figure. One gushed: “Ya still look about 40.”

Another person said: “You never miss Denise! This pose is everything.”

A third commented: “Honestly you look sensational.”

Another admitted: “Wish I looked like this.”

The star’s relaxing break comes after she slammed Ofcom complaints over her behaviour on Loose Women recently.

Denise sparked Ofcom complaints over her clash with Dickie Arbiter – the late Queen Elizabeth’s former press spokesperson. They were discussing Meghan and Harry.

Dickie had said on the show: “Harry has been rubbishing his family since they walked out in 2020.”

However, Denise hit back and alluded to the fact that Harry had a “reason” for doing so and stated that Meghan had been “continually trashed by the media, including by yourself”.

Denise Welch shared her thoughts about the treatment of Meghan Markle on Loose Women (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

More than 100 people complained to TV watchdog Ofcom about the clash. Later hitting back on Instagram, Denise said: “I am appalled that this woman is abused and berated by the public and media on a daily basis. Not many people could mentally cope with the hate she contends with. No wonder her husband took her away and despite everything they are thriving.

“Last week I defended them against one of their detractors on TV and received 103 complaints from Ofcom!!! Good. Also utterly pathetic.”

