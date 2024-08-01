Loose Women legend Nadia Sawalha accidentally whacked her husband Mark while attempting to get into a hot tub.

The TV favourite is no stranger to giving fans a look inside her daily life. And on Wednesday (July 31) she was back at it when she shared a video of her making the most of the recent glorious sunshine.

But things took an awkward turn when Nadia ended up punching her husband in the face.

Nadia Sawalha left Loose Women viewers shocked as she stripped off on air (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha wows in bikini

Taking to her Instagram, Nadia uploaded a video of her enjoying the recent sunshine. Wearing a black two-piece bikini, she looked amazing.

Do not push me. It is very very cold and you will regret it.

The Loose Women star then attempted to get into a cold pool and recruited her husband Mark Adderley to help her climb in.

“Mark! Do not push me. It is very very cold and you will regret it,” Nadia fumed, warning her hubby.

As she held Mark’s hand, she slowly moved one leg in – but didn’t want to commit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Sawalha (@nadiasawalha)

Loose Women star Nadia accidentally punches husband

Her hubby then started to splash her, leaving an unimpressed Nadia exclaiming: “I hate you from now until all eternity.”

Mark then appeared to try and push Nadia in the water – but suddenly, she accidentally punched him straight in the jaw.

Both Mark and Nadia were stunned and the punch was then played back in slow motion.

In the caption, Nadia apologised to her beau and wrote: “Whoops! That really was an accident! He is okay NOW! Weirdly @mark_adderley said it cured his headache!!”

The Loose Women star has two daughters with Mark (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nadia Sawalha fans ‘howling’ at video

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their amusement. Husband Mark even wrote: “For total transparency – she did in fact knock some sense into me.”

One follower said: “Properly howling at this.” While someone else added: “That was a proper punch.”

Nadia’s family member also joked: “He so deserved that!!!” to which Mark replied: “You can sod off!”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Nadia Sawalha strips down to her pants live on Loose Women as audience in hysterics

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.