Coleen Nolan has revealed the Loose Women are offering support to Ruth Langsford following her split from Eamonn Holmes.

The former This Morning presenters announced they had called it quits on their 14 years of marriage back in May after claims the 64-year-old found messages to other women on Eamonn’s laptop.

Ruth took a break from hosting Loose Women, until her comeback towards the end of June.

Eamonn and Ruth announced their split in May (Credit: Cover Images)

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split

Her close friend Coleen Nolan, 59, has now said a Loose Women WhatsApp group acts as a lifeline to those needing support.

Speaking to Bella Magazine, she said: “The Loose Women have supported me through two divorces, so we are very contrary to what most people try and say about us, that we fight. I’m closer to the women I work with at the beginning of the week: Ruth, Janet Street-Porter, Brenda Edwards, Judi Love, sometimes Linda Robson, Christine Lampard.

“But we’ve got a WhatsApp group for all of us, and when someone needs support, that group just lights up. We’re saying: ‘Here if you need me,’ or: ‘Phone me.’

The Blackpool-born singer and presenter is in a relationship with 59-year-old Michael Jones. They met in 2021 after matching on Tinder.

Previously, she married Ray Fensome in 2007 until divorcing in 2018.

Coleen has previously been married twice (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan partner

Before that, Coleen was in a nine-year marriage with Shane Richie, 60. They share sons Shane, 35, and Jake, 31.

The panellist previously revealed she cannot see herself marrying Michael due to her ‘insecurities’.

She added an engagement might be on the cards, but that “doesn’t necessarily mean I’m going to walk down the aisle”.

Ruth supported her when her marriages broke down, and now Coleen wants to do the same.

She added: “I support her like she supported me when my marriage was not in a good place. And Ruth was really supportive. That’s what friends do.”

Coleen has been supporting Ruth through her marriage split (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women presenters

The long-running ITV daytime show made its debut in 1999.

Ruth joined in 1999, with Coleen becoming a member of the panel in 2000 – making the pair the longest-serving members.

Loose Women airs every weekday on ITV1 at 1pm. The show is available on ITVX shortly after broadcast.

Read more: Coleen Nolan gushes over daughter Ciara’s engagement party on Loose Women after celebrations at her new home

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.