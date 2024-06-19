Loose Women star Saira Khan dubbed a ‘porn star’ by upset daughter’s friend as she blasts girl’s parents

Former Loose Women panellist Saira Khan has taken to Instagram to share a cruel rumour spread about her at her daughter’s school.

The story, which has left her daughter Amara upset stemmed from a classmate dubbing her mum a “porn star”.

The presenter, who shot to fame after starring on The Apprentice in 2005, has detailed how this “derogatory” narrative can impact women and encouraged people to “empower” themselves.

The TV personality has since received an outpouring of support in response.

Loose Women star Saira Khan ‘doesn’t blame the girl’

Alongside a clip sporting a bikini, Saira penned the story in a lengthy caption. She explained: “My daughter came home from school the other day saying that a girl had Googled me and found photos in a magazine where I had done a shoot showing off my body and as a result called me a ‘PORN STAR’.

“I have to also share that this girl is a Muslim. She took two days off school to celebrate EID. No doubt her family fasted and prayed to God and she probably prays at home – reciting the words of the holy Quran. My daughter is 13 years old and goes to an all-girls school. The rumour spread by this girl has upset her.

I do not blame this girl for saying what she has, I blame her parents.

“I do not blame this girl for saying what she has, I blame her parents. Children only act out what they see and hear at home – language and behaviour is absorbed by children. The reason I mention this child’s culture and religion is because I also was brought up in that very same environment. Where, to see a woman celebrating her body and you immediately relate it to ‘sex’ ‘shame’ ‘guilt’ ‘derogatory terms’.

“The problem is that so many women are so disconnected from loving their bodies that as they age, they are the ones that suffer the most from pain, illness and long term health issues! Here’s some facts for you. Compared to other religious groups, Muslims in the UK have the highest age‐standardised rate of reported ill health (13% for males, 16% for females) and disability (24% of females, 21% of males), with widespread poverty and deprivation.”

Loose Women star Saira Khan has shared a cruel rumour spread at her daughter’s school (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Time to ‘kick that taboo down’

She continued: “As a 54 year old Asian woman, I have always been judged by the very people that look like me and share my religious and cultural heritage for what I ‘wear and look like’. Rather than what I do and have achieved. It does not bother me – part of healing is to let go of ‘what other people do’ – this 13-year-old girl is projecting her own unhappiness, jealousy, insecurities etc.

“One of the biggest personal freedoms I have achieved as a woman is to wear what I like, when I like and to feel amazing in my skin without any feelings of shame, guilt or fear. Seeing brown women confident in their bodies, celebrating their health and skin is still a taboo subject. But until you see badass women like me kick that taboo down, the backward mindset will prevail.”

Loose Women star Saira Khan met with support over cruel rumour

Saira’s words were met with support from her followers. One penned: “Firstly, well done Amara for talking to your mum. Just goes to show what a fabulous open relationship you have. Secondly, I concur with everything you’ve said. With Amara leading the next generation there’s hope for change!”

Another wrote: “The fact that Amara has come to you is a testament to the wonderful relationship you share and the great job you are doing as a parent.”

A third agree: “Absolutely. So good your daughter is talking to you and you are helping her through!”

A fourth chimed in: “It’s so sad that people project their insecurities on you and your daughter. You’re doing an amazing job and showing your daughter a great example.”

Another said: “You are an inspiration – keep flying the flag for women. You look bloody amazing!”

