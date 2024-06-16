Loose Women star Sophie Morgan once revealed the “deliberate decision” she made following her car crash.

The 39-year-old is best known for her appearances on ITV’s Loose Women, as well as presenting Channel 4’s Crufts. Sophie is also a passionate campaigner – who has fought to provide representation for disabled people.

Sophie – who is on The Great Celebrity Bake off on Sunday (June 16) – is disabled following a horrific car that left her “instantly paralysed” when she was 18.

The TV star has been open about the crash (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Loose Women star Sophie Morgan on ‘deliberate decision’

In February 2023, Sophie appeared on This Morning where she spoke to Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson. During their chat, Josie pointed out Sophie referred to the collision as a “crash”.

I decided it was very important to take responsibility for the things that I have done in my life

The TV star then revealed: “I did take a very deliberate decision about a decade ago to stop using language around my crash and calling it an accident and [instead] calling it a crash.

“I decided it was very important to take responsibility for the things that I have done in my life and take responsibility for everything that I do in my life.”

Sophie was 18 when she was involved in the crash (Credit: ITV)

Sophie Morgan on car crash

The Loose Women star then noted how she “wasn’t just a victim of circumstance”.

Referring to her life-changing collision as a “textbook crash,” Sophie continued: “I hadn’t had my licence that long.

It was my mistake that I made that led to this situation.

“If you look at statistics with young drivers a lot of them crash in the first six to seven months so there are a lot of dangers that we’re in and I really wanted someone to go, ‘There was things that Sophie did that perhaps I could avoid. Mistakes she made that I could avoid.'”

Sophie then said how she wanted to ensure her crash wasn’t referred to as an accident because it “wasn’t out of her hands”.

“The steering wheel was in my hands, it was my mistake that I made that led to this situation,” Sophie explained.

Sophie ‘trying to dismantle glass ceilings’

In October last year, Sophie spoke out on being paralysed for 20 years. She also shared how she’s determined to break the sigma for disabled people.

She told The Sun: “There are a lot of glass ceilings for people like me, and I’m constantly trying to dismantle those. It’s not about celebrating the fact that I was paralysed. It’s more about celebrating the fact I didn’t die, because I did very nearly die in the crash.”

Watch Sophie on The Great Celebrity Bake Off on Sunday (June 16) at 6:00pm on Channel 4.

