Lorraine Kelly admits it’s ‘confusing’ as she shares details on pregnant daughter Rosie’s engagement

It’s been an exciting couple of months for Lorraine Kelly, whose daughter, Rosie, announced back in April that she is pregnant, and yesterday (June 23) followed this up with news that she is now engaged!

Rosie spilled the beans about her engagement in a post on Instagram, and it was clear that her mum was over the moon about the prospect of becoming a mother-in-law, commenting: “So happy – it’s such lovely news and I will have a son as well as a granddaughter.”

Lorraine Kelly on daughter Rosie’s engagement

But during a discussion on air this morning (June 24), Lorraine explained why the situation is also a tad “confusing”.

During the transition from Good Morning Britain to Lorraine, encouraged by GMB presenters Susanna Reid and Adil Ray, Lorraine took a moment to congratulate her daughter.

“Rosie and her Steve got engaged, which is fantastic,” she told the viewers at home.

“He is wonderful,” she continued to say of her future son-in-law, explaining: “He asked Steve [Lorraine’s husband] permission, went done on one knee.”

At this point she admitted: “It’s quite confusing, Susanna, it’s quite confusing. When I shout Steve they both turn around.”

Rosie Smith partner

Steve – Lorraine’s future son-in-law, that is! – is a freelance automative writer, consultant and co-founder of a West London natural wine shop named Naturally Aspirated Wine.

Steve and Rosie share a home together in Islington, which they reportedly bought for around £800,000.

The couple have already had a small taste of parenthood, recently welcoming a miniature wire-haired dachshund, named Ruby, into their home.

