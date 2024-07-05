Lorraine Kelly and pregnant daughter Rosie share exciting ‘first’ in pregnancy journey as fans gush

Lorraine Kelly and her daughter, Rosie, shared a heartfelt glimpse into their mother and daughter journey as Rosie prepares to welcome her first child.

Rosie, who is eight months pregnant, and her TV star mum took to social media to show off a fun-filled milestone of Rosie’s pregnancy.

Lorraine and her daughter appeared to be all smiles as they celebrated an enjoyable yet essential part of the pregnancy process – purchasing a pram and all the necessities for the nursery!

Of course, fans of Lorraine were more than pleased to see the Scottish TV presenter’s blatant happiness…

Lorraine’s daughter is pregnant with her first baby (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly goes baby shopping with daughter Rosie

The telly host and her daughter Rosie could be seen living it up in a branch of Mamas & Papas, where they explored pushchairs, cots and a variety of nursery décor.

Lorraine was even spotted picking out an adorable tutu – making it very clear she is eager to dress-up her grandchild!

The mother and daughter duo introduced a clip shared to the Mamas & Papas Instagram by explaining how this was their “first big shop” for the baby.

An excited Lorraine added how they had a special appointment to buy all the essentials for baby, before Rosie quipped: “You need to control yourself,” and Lorraine exclaimed: “I can’t.”

Daughter of Lorraine Kelly pregnant with first child

Straight away, Lorraine dived into picking out a cute baby grow for her grandchild and announced “this is perfect,” with a huge smile across her face.

The duo could then be seeing testing out prams, browsing nursery furniture and choosing outfits.

At one moment, Lorraine appeared to be overwhelmed with joy as she reflected on how very soon the pram they picked would be used by her grandchild. She gushed whilst looking at a pushchair: “Aw, there is going to be a wee person in there!”

At the end of the shopping trip, Lorraine praised: “That was fantastic wasn’t it?” to which Rosie agreed “I feel very relieved.”

Lorraine asked: “Do you? Do you feel reassured?”

Rosie stated: “We’ve picked everything out now, done!” The duo then agreed that they felt reassured. However, they already had new things on their mind…

Lorraine announced that they should go get and get a cup of tea, to which Rosie insisted: “And cake!”

Lorraine is excited to become a grandmother! (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly news

The store detailed in the caption of the clip: “The countdown is on… Soon-to-be grandparent @lorrainekellysmith and mum-to-be @rosiekellysmith let us come along and join them for their Buying For Baby appointment.”

The message continued: “From picking out their perfect travel system to designing their dream nursery, Lorraine & Rosie are now fully prepared for the arrival of Rosie’s little one!”

Meanwhile, fans were just as excited to see the pair shopping till they dropped! One gushed: “Lorraine you go girl. Best feeling in the world to be able to shop for that beautiful little one growing inside your own daughter. Enjoy Rosie, congratulations.”

Another chimed in: “Aww, such a special time!”

A third praised: “Your face Lorraine was a picture. You couldn’t have smiled any more than you were.”

Lorraine’s daughter Rosie announced, back in April, that she is pregnant with her first child. On June 23, Rosie also announced that her partner, Steve, had proposed! Awww!

