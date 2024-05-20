Lorraine Kelly ‘excited’ as daughter Rosie announces sex of baby: ‘Most exciting thing to happen to our family’

Lorraine Kelly has shared her excitement about being set to become a grandmother following her daughter Rosie‘s pregnancy news.

Rosie, 29, revealed she is expecting a child with partner Steve back in April.

She’s reflected on how the couple wanted to be parents relatively young so their own parents could spend as much time with a grandchild as possible.

And now, following a reveal of the unborn baby’s sex in Hello! magazine, telly star Lorraine, 64, has spoken about her glee at becoming a granny.

She opened up to the publication about how Rosie’s pregnancy is progressing.

Lorraine said: “This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born. Last night, I felt the baby kick for the first time, which was extraordinary. It made it feel real.”

Lorraine also said she’d had an inkling Rosie may be expecting before the ITV star found out for sure.

She added: “I thought she was looking a wee bit peaky, but I had no idea it was that, so it was the best possible surprise. Of course, I cried when I found out – and Rosie’s dad Steve is thrilled to bits, too.”

As part of their chat with Hello!, Lorraine and Rosie shared it is a little girl on the way. The reveal came about as Rosie sliced a special cake with a pink filling, denoting a female baby.

Sharing the moment on Instagram too, Lorraine gushed: “Exciting news to share from @rosiekellysmith.”

However, Lorraine – who said she’d wanted to be a grandparent one day but didn’t want to put Rosie under pressure – has another sweet thought in mind.

She went on: “My married name is Smith so I’ll be known as Granny Smith, like the apple! I’m very happy with being called Granny. I know some people don’t like that, but I think it’s a badge of honour.”

