Lorraine Kelly has gushed over the “happy” news that her pregnant daughter Rosie is engaged.

Rosie, who is expecting her first child, has announced that her partner Steve popped the question during a romantic break away.

She shared the news on her Instagram as she showed off her stunning ring.

Alongside pictures of herself smiling in a white dress and cradling her bump with her new sparkler on her finger, Rosie said: “There are too many lovely things going on and I’m not quite sure what to do with myself.

“Everyone always told me you’ll know when it’s about to happen but I had absolutely no idea, but I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewright94.”

She added: “The biggest thank you ever to @elizabethmacdonaldjewels for being so sneaky and helping to design the most beautiful ring. Going for a lie down now…”

Rosie has announced she’s engaged! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Proud mum Lorraine gushed in the comments: “So happy – it’s such lovely news and I will have a son as well as a granddaughter.”

Many of Rosie’s followers also gushed as one said: “Oh Rosie many congratulations to you both. How wonderful your mum must be over the moon.”

Another commented: “Congratulations to you both hope you have many happy years together.”

Rosie revealed her pregnancy in April. Last month, Rosie announced the sex of her baby as she revealed she’s expecting a little girl.

Lorraine has gushed she’s “so happy” over Rosie’s engagement news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Lorraine gushed: “This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born. Last night, I felt the baby kick for the first time, which was extraordinary. It made it feel real.”

During the chat, Rosie also shared some details on name choices. She said: “I really wanted to have a Scottish connection and we had a Scottish boy name sorted, but girls are hard. I’d like to have options.”

