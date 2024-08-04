Lottie Tomlinson and her partner, Lewis Burton, have revealed the gender of their new baby.

The couple are already parents to son Lucky, who is about to turn two.

Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton announce baby’s gender

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Saturday, August 3), Lottie and Lewis shared an adorable video of their new baby’s gender reveal.

In the video, Lottie can be seen cutting into a cake with “Baby” written on it. Inside the cake is pink icing.

Another clip shows Lottie and Lucky watching Lewis let off a popper. Pink confetti flies out as the happy family celebrate.

Lottie then shows off some outfits for the new baby. They have been embroidered with “Baby Girl” and “Baby Sister”.

“It’s a…,” she captioned the video. She also posted a picture of the cake.

“The most surreal feeling ever [crying emoji] my baby girl [heart emoji, big eyes emoji] a dream come true,” she captioned that post.

Lottie and Lewis are having another baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans gush over adorable announcement

Several of Lottie and Lewis’ combined 4.2 million followers took to the comment section to congratulate the happy couple.

“If her name is Charm, then you’d have a Lucky Charm, congratulations!!” one fan commented.

“A mini you [heart emoji] congratulations to you both,” another said.

“Lucky and baby girl are you going to be the best of friends just like you and Louis,” a third wrote.

“So so happy for you and your growing little family,” another fan gushed.

Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton share baby news

Lewis and Lottie announced that they’re having another baby just two weeks ago.

The couple shared a video on Instagram of Lottie showing off her baby bump while on holiday.

Lucky can be seen touching his mum’s blossoming bump as Lewis and Lottie smile down at him.

“Soon to be 4,” Lottie captioned the post.

“Lucky will be the best big brother ever,” one fan commented.

“So so happy for you guys! You’ll have the most beautiful family ever,” another said.

“Gorgeous congratulations xxx,” a third wrote.

