Love & Death is on screen this weekend on ITV (July 20) – and it turns out it is actually based on a true story.

The true crime drama stars Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife. Candy ends up having an affair with a fellow church member – and is later accused of murder.

Packed full of jaw-dropping and tense moments, the seven-part-series features a star-studded cast too, including Lily Rabe and Jesse Plemons.

And it turns out it’s actually inspired by a true story. Read on for everything to know about the true story of Candy Montgomery and Betty Gore’s murder.

The true crime drama is on screens on Saturday night (Credit: ITV)

Love & Death based on true story

In Love & Death, Candy, a mother to her kids and wife to her husband, Pat Montgomery (Patrick Fugit), embarks on an affair.

She strikes up a romance with Allan Gore (Jesse Plemons), a longtime friend who was married to Betty Gore (Lily Rabe).

Eventually, Betty catches on about their affair and confronts Candy about it. Betty’s rage takes over and she tries to kill Candy with an axe. Candy fights back and ends up killing Betty – with the murder case rocking the small town of Wylie, Texas, in June 1980.

Candy Montgomery in Love & Death

According to the Texas Monthly account, the real Candy Montgomery, then 27, reportedly arrived in eastern Collin County, Texas in 1977.

A devoted member of the Methodist Church of Lucas, Candy was married to electrical engineer Pat Montgomery and they had two kids – a son and daughter.

The publication also claims Candy was dissatisfied with her suburban life – and even admitted to friends she wanted an affair.

The bored housewife has an affair with her pal’s husband (Credit: ITV)

Candy and Allan’s affair

Candy was good pals with Betty Gore, who she met at church service. She also struck up a friendship with Betty’s husband Allan, a fellow churchgoer.

And in 1978, it’s been reported that Allan and Candy started having their affair.

The Texas Monthly account claims that he started having marriage issues with Betty at the same time. As a result, both Allan and Candy decided to end their affair.

But, on June 13, 1980, everything changed.

She was found not guilty (Credit: ITV)

Love & Death true story: Betty found dead

According to Candy’s account, she headed over to Allan and Betty’s home to pick up a swimsuit for Betty’s daughter, Alisa, who she was looking after. Later that day, Allan couldn’t get in contact with Betty so he sent his neighbors to check up on her.

Sadly, Betty Gore was found dead – with her infant daughter awake and crying in her bedroom. When Allan then told the police about his affair with Candy, she was arrested and charged with murder.

Love & Death: Candy Montgomery trial

At the trial, Candy pleaded not guilty, arguing self-defence. She recalled the day and claimed Betty confronted her about her affair with Gore.

Betty then allegedly emerged with a three-foot axe. They then started fighting until Candy had no choice but to use the axe in self-defence. She is said to have struck Betty 41 times – with Newsweek reporting that Betty’s heart was still beating for 40 of the blows.

Following an eight-day trial, Candy was ultimately found not guilty of murder on October 30, 1980.

After the trial came to an end, Candy told reporters she wanted “to get all this behind me and be normal again”.

Love & Death airs on Saturday (July 20) at 10:00pm on ITV. Or you can stream it all on ITVX.

