Love Your Weekend host Alan Titchmarsh previously opened up about the struggle he faces that stemmed from his childhood – admitting “it’s ridiculous”.

The telly fave, 74, shot to fame back in the late ‘70s – and since then, he’s not stopped. He’s back on TV screens on Sunday (June 30) too, for his smash hit show Love Your Weekend.

But despite all the fame and fortune, Alan previously shared how he struggles with self-confidence – something he reckons came from his childhood.

Love Your Weekend host Alan Titchmarsh on confidence struggle

Back in 2009, Alan released his autobiography. In an interview about the book, Alan was quizzed on where his lack of self-confidence came from.

“Childhood probably. I had parents I wouldn’t have swapped for the world, but they were realists above anything,” he told The Guardian.

Alan Titchmarsh says he ‘should have more confidence’

Alan then went on to dub it as “a bit of a curse” – before admitting he feels “rumbled” when people criticise him.

He said: “They [Alan’s parents] thought, ‘He’s not that bright’ – I wasn’t then. When you’re not that good when you’re young, the idea is you might not get any better. It has been a bit of a curse, and yet would I have done what I have without it?”

“Well I did – and it came as a bit of a revelation that I could do things. But I should have more confidence, it’s ridiculous,” he added.

When asked if he’s hard on himself, Alan replied: “Terribly.” He explained: “Whenever people criticise me, I feel I’ve been rumbled, that they’re right. That’s why it hurts.”

Alan Titchmarsh health

In more recent years, Alan has opened up on how he feared was dying after a health scare in 2016. He said: “I hoped I wasn’t going to die, and I was hanging on in there but the pain was so acute at one point I thought it might be a blessed relief.”

He was airlifted to Portsmouth’s Queen Alexandra Hospital. There, he was diagnosed with gallstones and had to undergo surgery to remove his gallbladder.

Alan Titchmarsh Love Your Weekend airs on 9:30am on ITV on Sunday (June 30).

