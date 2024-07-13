Love Your Weekend host Alan Titchmarsh was left rather red-faced after a Hollywood legend “walked out” on an interview with him.

The telly fave, 74, shot to fame back in the late ‘70s – and since then, he’s not stopped. He’s back on TV screens on Sunday (July 14) too, for his smash hit show Love Your Weekend.

And over the years, he’s interviewed a slew of mega stars. But it turns out he once had one famous face halt their chat and walk off – leaving him stunned.

Alan revealed a huge Hollywood star walked out on an interview with him (Credit: ITV)

Love Your Weekend star Alan Titchmarsh on interviewing Hollywood stars

During an episode of his Love Your Weekend TV show, Alan chatted to fellow presenter, Tim Vincent. Their conversation soon turned to the topic of some of the big names they’d interviewed over the years.

Alan started: “I’m curious. Having interviewed a lot of Hollywood stars in my time on TV, they’re not easy. They’re waiting to be tripped up a lot, especially by Brits.”

Tim then added: “You’ve interviewed some of the biggest stars and so have I – it’s changed even in the last five years.

“It used to be if I was doing an interview with George Clooney, he would come to our hotel suite and he’d sit down for 10 or 15 minutes and have a proper chat.

“Now, you go to their suites and you’re given eight minutes or four minutes.”

Bette was not impressed with Alan (Credit: YouTube)

Alan Titchmarsh reveals celeb ‘walked out on him’

Tim then revealed how he’s had some celebs even walk out on interviews with him, including Kanye West and Bruce Willis – and it turns out so has Alan.

I think I can beat you there. Bette Davis walked out on me.

Alan replied: “I think I can beat you there. Bette Davis walked out on me.”

The beloved TV star explained: “I asked if she thought Ronald Reagan would have made a good Rhett Butler. And that was too much for her so she got up and left.”

Bette Davis was an acting legend who appeared in several Hollywood flicks including What Ever Happened to Baby Jane and All About Eve.

Love Your Weekend airs on Sunday (July 14) on ITV at 9:30am.

