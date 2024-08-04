Love Your Weekend host Alan Titchmarsh previously made a surprise comment about women in telly, admitting he hoped they would “whinge less”.

The TV fave, 74, shot to fame back in the late 1970s – and since then, he’s not stopped. He’s back on TV screens today (August 3) too, for his smash hit show Love Your Weekend.

So it’s no surprise that over the years, he has come across a slew of different characters, trying to make it in the showbiz world.

But over 10 years ago, Alan opened up about the difference between men and women in television – and he didn’t seem to hold back.

Alan previously hit out at ‘whingeing’ women (Credit: BBC)

Love Your Weekend host Alan Titchmarsh on men and women in TV

In 2013, Alan spoke with The Guardian for its This Much I Know series.

Speaking about men and women working in telly, Alan said: “Men in television tend to last a bit longer at the end of their careers, but it is women who make hay at the beginning.”

The TV presenter then went on to make a shock remark about women “whingeing”.

“They don’t complain in their early days when they are disporting themselves on sports cars. I’d like to see a mix of all ages on TV and wish there could be less whingeing about it,” Alan added.

Alan is a staple on screen (Credit: ITV)

‘Cancel culture is terrifying’

Despite Alan being a staple on British television for four decades, he previously revealed he would give it all up to avoid cancel culture.

Speaking to The Telegraph last October, Alan said: “I think cancel culture is terrifying. It makes you very careful about what you say. And if the point ever came when that strain and that worry became too much, for me or my family, I think I’d say, enough. I’ll go.

“This is the first time I’ve ever admitted that. But I’ve had a good run.”

The gardener said he finds it “heartbreaking” that some people have had to give up their careers due to their views.

Let’s hope his views on women in the media don’t come back to haunt him…

Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh airs on Sunday (August 4) at 9:30am on ITV1.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Alan Titchmarsh on Hollywood legend Bette Davis ‘walking out’ on interview with him

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.