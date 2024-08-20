Corrie’s Lucy Fallon announces she’s pregnant with second baby as she shares beautiful video of son and partner

Actress Lucy Fallon has her fans and colleagues thrilled with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her second child.

Known for her portrayal as Bethany Platt on Coronation Street, the 28-year-old star shared the news on social media.

In a video posted for her 570,000 followers on Instagram, we see Lucy with her partner, Ryan Ledson, and their young son, Sonny Jude.

The family can be seen enjoying their time together as To Build a Home by The Cinematic Orchestra plays in the background.

The clip is interwoven with scenes including a positive pregnancy test and an ultrasound. In another scene, Sonny looks curiously at an ultrasound scan while Lucy cradles her visible baby bump.

Lucy captioned the post with: “Half way there.”

This news is made even more lovely due to Lucy’s recent heartbreaking revelation about suffering a miscarriage.

The actress broke down during the reality show Drama Queens as she opened up about the traumatic 0rdeal.

She said: “We went for the first scan and I didn’t expect that anything would be wrong and [the nurse] told us that there was no heartbeat. That the baby had died.”

Lucy Fallon is expecting her second child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans react

This exciting update prompted an outpouring of congratulations from and past and present Corrie stars.

“Yay!!! So excited for you and your gorgeous family!” Corrie’s Channique Sterling-Brown gushed.

Meanwhile, Tanisha Gorey called it “the best news EVER”.

Tina O’Brien – best known as Lucy’s on-screen mother, Sarah Platt – flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Former Corrie star and Strictly champion Ellie Leach cheered: “OMG!!!!!!!!”

Fans also flocked to the post to congratulate the young actress.

“Congratulations Lucy, mum of the year,” one fan commented.

Another admitted they were disappointed at the prospect of Lucy taking some time off: “Happy for you but I’m sad at the same time because I don’t want you to leave Corrie haha.”

“Congratulations Lucy! You’re family is going to be complete,” a third fan also gushed.

“So happy for you 3, Sonny will be the best big brother ever,” a fourth agreed.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

