X Factor star Lucy Spraggan and her partner both wore white for their recent wedding in East Yorkshire.

Lucy, 32, and photographer Emilia, 34, got married at historic country hotel Saltmarshe Hall, with several famous faces in attendance to celebrate with the happy couple.

Among the celebs joining Lucy and Emilia for their big day were actor Tom Turgoose, Ru Paul’s Drag Race’s Bimini Bon-Boulash and Love Island’s Adam Collard.

Lauren Silverman was also there for the big bash – as was her man Simon Cowell, who had a special role during the ceremony.

Simon walked Lucy – who took part in the 2012 series of X Factor – down the aisle as she got hitched earlier this month.

In pictures published by Hello!, the 64-year-old can be seen accompanying a joyfully tearful Lucy as she clasps his arm.

Simon could also be seen in the background of another image clapping as Lucy and Emilia had confetti thrown over them.

And he and Lauren also posed for photos alongside the newlyweds in a family-style photo, too.

Lucy Spraggan and Simon Cowell

Lucy, who composed the tune she entered her wedding to, reflected to the mag about the emotional moments she shared with Simon.

She said: “Simon and I were standing outside the door and my song started playing. I was already crying, and Simon definitely had a tear in his eye. I was linking arms with him but then I realised I was holding on to his arm. He kept saying, ‘You’re OK, you’re all right.’ Then when Emilia walked in with her dad I just sobbed.”

And Simon also noted how honoured he felt to be able to contribute.

“Being asked to walk her down the aisle made me realise the significance and importance of that role,” Simon said.

“And throughout the day, I was thinking even though it’s been a relatively short time, we do feel like family. And we share a very special bond.”

