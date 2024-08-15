Madonna, 65, ‘confirms’ new romance with rumoured boyfriend Akeem Morris, 28, in loved-up display

Madonna is yet to officially speak out about her new boyfriend, but the Vogue songstress has put on several smitten displays with her alleged new partner, Akeem Morris, who is 38 years her junior.

The pair first connected in 2022 after posing for a sizzling Paper magazine shoot. Madonna’s previous romance with 30-year-old Josh Popper reportedly fizzled out and since then, Madonna and Akeem have kept their budding relationship fairly lowkey.

Although this week, Madonna and her younger beau seemed to have made their relationship pretty obvious.

The songstress will turn 66 on Friday August 16 (Credit: PMPPhoto / SplashNews.com)

Madonna strolls in Portofino with new ‘boyfriend’

As reported by Page Six, the Material Girl singer was snapped strolling in Portofino, Italy, on Tuesday, hand in hand with her latest flame.

Madonna, who turns 66 on Friday, looked laidback as she sported an eye-catching Dolce & Gabbana embroidered gown and statement shades. Meanwhile, Akeem, 28, could be seen smiling as he clutched her hand and rocked a neutral ensemble complemented by D&G trainers.

The pair had reportedly visited Divo Martino church and enjoyed a romantic stroll navigating the stone streets of Portofino.

The couple are said to have attended Ristorante Puny with a group of friends. They later stopped by the chic Dolce and Gabbana store.

Madonna represented the brand by wearing a variety of their items including black Calfskin slides and gold jewellery.

The pair first sparked romance rumours after sharing snaps cuddled up together on the Fourth of July. Madonna laid back on a sofa for one snap whilst Akeem could be seen touching her chest as the pair gazed at each other. Because of this, fans guessed they were an item.

Another snap saw the pair stood closely whilst watching fireworks in the night sky. Madonna penned in the caption: “Happy 4th of July!

Madonna news

“A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness. I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler. I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful!”

At the time, reports stated that her manager had confirmed that she had fallen ill with a “serious bacterial infection”.

Madonna and her reported new flame have been linked since 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Evidently, The Queen of Pop seems to have bounced back and she isn’t being shy about flaunting her toyboy.

Just last week, the star posed for a sultry snap whilst topless as Akeem could be seen embracing her from behind.

ED! has contacted Madonna’s representatives for comment.

