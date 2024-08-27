Mariah Carey has been left devastated after suffering a double family tragedy over the weekend.

The American singer, 55, issued a heartbreaking statement announcing the devastating news yesterday (Monday, August 26).

Mariah Carey announces death of mother and sister

Yesterday, Mariah announced that both her mother and sister had died on the same day over the weekend.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend,” she said.

“Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.”

She went on to say that she felt “blessed” that she had been able to spend time with her mum in the week before her death.

Mariah gave no further details about either her mother’s or her sister’s cause of death.

Mariah Carey loses mum and sister on same day

The singer’s mother, Patricia, was 87. She was a famous opera singer and vocal coach.

Her sister, Alison, 63, had reportedly been receiving hospice care prior to her death.

Mariah had a complicated relationship with both her mother and her sister. In her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, published in 2020, the Grammy-award winner revealed that her relationship with her mum had caused her “so much pain and confusion”.

She explained that competition had come between them. She said that professional jealousy “comes with the territory of success, but when the person is your mother and the jealousy is revealed at such a tender age, it’s particularly painful”.

Mariah’s complicated relationships with mum and sister

In an interview in 2022, Mariah admitted she had “definitely” been affected by criticism from her mum while growing up.

However, she did have a deep love for her mum, as proven when she dedicated her memoir to her.

“To Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could. I will love you the best I can, always,” she wrote.

Mariah also had a complex relationship with sister Alison. In her memoir, she revealed that she was estranged from both her and her brother, Morgan.

She said it was “emotionally and physically safer for me to not have any contact”.

Following the release of her memoir, Alison sued her sister for £909k for “immense emotional distress”, branding the book “vindictive”.

