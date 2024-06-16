The Chase star Mark Labbett ‘dumped girlfriend Hayley Palmer over the phone’: ‘It was so brutally cold’

Hayley Palmer, the ex-girlfriend of Mark Labbett, has hit out at The Chase star following their shock split.

Mark recently split from his girlfriend of a year, Hayley Palmer. The couple had recently celebrated their first anniversary on a romantic trip away. However, soon after, it was announced that the pair had gone their separate ways.

Now, Hayley has opened up about their split for the first time – recalling an alleged heartbreaking phone conversation between herself and Mark.

Hayley has recalled the ‘brutal’ way he apparently dumped her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark Labbett and Hayley Palmer

Mark, 58, found love with TV star Hayley last year after his split from his wife. Hayley, 42, is known for being a presenter on Sky.

But just after a year of dating, last month, it was confirmed the pair had called it quits.

Now, in a new interview, TV presenter Hayley claimed that Mark ended things during a three-minute phone call.

He has really lived up to his name. The Beast has been a beast

And according to Hayley, the reason for this was because he allegedly didn’t want to go through a divorce with his ex-wife, Katie.

Mark Labbett ‘dumped Hayley Palmer on phone’

“He has really lived up to his name. The Beast has been a beast. It has come as a complete shock. I thought we were really happy,” she told The Sun. “I’m heartbroken and blindsided. His behaviour has been beastly.”

With Hayley living in Chelsea, West London and Mark in Rotherham, Hayley also claimed how Mark even hinted they should move in together.

Mark and Hayley were together for a year (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Hayley Palmer ‘shocked’ by split

However, on May 24 at 9am, Hayley claimed she had quizzed Mark about a divorce from ex Katie – who he shares a son, Lawrence with.

The shock of the way he said it was so brutally cold

But in a brutal turn of events, Mark allegedly told Hayley: “I don’t think we should see each other anymore. You were right, I don’t want to get a divorce.”

Hayley explained: “The shock of the way he said it was so brutally cold and not the Mark I know. I thought he was a gentle giant, so this was the complete opposite.”

Representatives for Mark had no comment when contacted by ED!.

Mark Labbett on dating Hayley Palmer

During a previous interview with The Sun on Sunday after their relationship was revealed, Mark confessed he couldn’t believe he was dating her.

“I mean, look at her. I keep finding myself going, ‘Hang on, we’re actually going out?’ I don’t want to make her blush, but 15 years ago I was a maths teacher, I was 29st. I’m a very, very lucky man. I’ve got the job I was born to do and, in Hayley, someone to share it all with,” he said.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Mark Labbett reveals his ‘pain’ as he returns to social media after split from girlfriend Hayley

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.