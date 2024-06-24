Mark Wright faces fresh backlash as he shows off massive garden at grand house

Mark Wright has come under fire from fans after showing off his garden at his house.

Former TOWIE cast member Mark and his actress wife Michelle Keegan moved into the Essex property in 2022 and love showing it off on social media.

The couple have a dedicated Instagram account for their home, giving fans a glimpse at their mansion.

The page has also been used to document the sweeping renovations they’ve made – but has also attracted criticism from some observers who haven’t been convinced by decor choices.

And while thousands of followers seemed to give latest developments a thumbs up, others gave Mark some stick over a decision regarding his garden on a recent post.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright house

That post showed a view of the lawns surrounding Michelle and Mark’s home, and how they keep them trim.

Video footage showed him making use of a hands-free mower rather than putting his back into cutting the grass himself.

In a caption tagged as ‘#BrandPartner’, Mark explained: “Honestly these robot mowers are a game changer.

“They make your life so much easier and sending them out to graze means your lawn is always at optimum length, leaving you with top quality grass and no leftover grass clippings as it’s constantly cutting 1mm at a time, so no long leftovers.

I’ll never look back!

“Couldn’t love these robots more. I’ll never look back!”

How fans reacted

But among the gushing compliments for the acres of green on display, some commenters on the post weren’t as enthused as Mark.

“Are you serious? Those mowers are designed for small gardens not fields,” one incredulous person informed Mark.

Another doubter wrote: “No way does that, do all that. Come on. You must have a gardener.”

Someone else fumed: “All that money, putting gardeners out of business.”

Meanwhile, another complained: “I would prefer sit on lawnmower much more exciting.”

However, others defended Mark as one said: “What a stunning home and loving the robot!”

Another wrote: “Beautiful home and garden. I wish you many years of happiness. I love to see people getting on well.”

