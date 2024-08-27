Martin Kemp has opened up about family life with his wife Shirlie and children Roman and Harley.

The Spandau Ballet star, 62, admitted he and his clan don’t “have time to do as much as we would like as a family” due to their busy schedules.

Martin and Shirlie, 62, are parents to daughter Harley, 35, and son Roman, 31.

Martin Kemp on family life

Speaking to Woman’s Own, the singer said: “I have really special moments with Harley and Roman but, sadly, we’re all so busy with work that we don’t have time to do as much as we would like as a family.

“We’d love to go on holiday together more, but everyone has so much going on. When your kids leave home and they start their own life, you become almost like boyfriend and girlfriend again.”

The former EastEnders actor added: “It goes back to the beginning, and it’s more about what you two do together. Shirlie and I have a lot of fun. We’re in a lovely position.”

Martin and Shirlie share a close bond with their children. Their son Roman has carved a career out in TV and radio.

He previously opened up about his close family dynamic. Speaking to the RadioTimes in 2023, Roman was asked what it was like growing up in a world of celebrities.

He said: “I’ve hit the jackpot with my parents. I’m so privileged. I got every birthday present I ever wanted, I went on amazing family holidays. I had a celebrity experience as a kid.

“But the thing my parents have taught me, which I want to pass down to my children, is how to love and how to understand someone else’s point of view.”

Roman on famous parents

However, he added at the time: “My upbringing gave me an opportunity to see that that the world isn’t as nice as people think it is. If someone thinks about fame, they think about the best parts of it. Don’t get me wrong, this isn’t a sob story for famous people – they do have it good. But it’s also very lonely.”

