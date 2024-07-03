Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp has opened up about the devastating reason why he “doesn’t have any friends” in the latest episode of his podcast.

On today’s (July 3) episode of his FFS! My Dad is Martin Kemp podcast, Martin and son Roman address a recent interview that Roman gave, where he claimed Martin was “lonely”.

‘It’s quite true – I don’t have any mates’

“I don’t know if you saw, but there were a few headlines that picked up on an interview that I did that said you had no mates,” Roman began. “Yeah, that’s quite true. I don’t have any mates,” Martin confirmed unashamedly.

When pressed for reasons why, the 62-year-old musician admitted: “I don’t know why that is. I’ve thought about this since we spoke about it and I don’t know why I don’t have any mates, but I don’t. It’s not that I don’t like people, and it’s not that I don’t enjoy people’s company.”

He went on to confess that the last time he “hung out with someone on a friend basis” was back when he was performing with Spandau Ballet, around 35 years ago.

‘That scarred you so badly’

“I think the only people that I’ve ever seen as mates, real mates, that I trust completely, are the people that were in my band that I spent a lifetime with,” he reflected sadly.

“We travelled the world together and we kind of discovered our personalities together, right? They are the people that I think of as my mates. My real friends that we have shared secrets that only us know.”

“Then do you think by the end of the band where people start suing one another, do you think that scarred you so badly that you were like, I’m not having mates any more?” Roman speculated.

“I think you might have hit the nail on the head. You’re absolutely right,” Martin agreed heartbreakingly. “The way the band fell apart at the end is the reason I start thinking, can I really trust anyone? You know, maybe that’s why I don’t have any friends.”

When asked by Roman whether he regrets the way Spandau Ballet ended, Martin answered sadly: “Really a lot. Even today, I regret that.”

‘I feel guilty’

Martin previously shared his “guilt” over how he and his bandmates treated Spandau singer Tony Hadley.

He said: “Now, I’m not saying that Tony was bullied, as such… but he took all the banter. I can look back at it now with space. And I don’t like the way that we used to group up on Tony, and I feel guilty about that… If it was me, I think it would have been too much for me.”

FFS! My Dad Is Martin Kemp is available to listen to on all podcast platforms. A new episode will be released today (July 3).

