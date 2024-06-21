Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has shared his sadness after police searching for his missing ex-colleague shared the news that they had found a body.

Norfolk Police revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they were appealing for help tracing Anthony Hill earlier this week. Sadly, it has now been confirmed that they have found a body.

As a result, Martin has taken to social media to share his condolences.

Police issue statement in search for Martin Lewis’ ex Money Saving Expert colleague

A statement issued today (June 21) read: “Police can confirm the body of a man was found in Norwich last night.

“The body was discovered in an area off Heathgate in the city shortly before 8pm. Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, the family of 37-year-old Anthony Hill, who was reported missing from his home in Norwich on Monday have been informed.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”

Martin breaks silence

Now Martin has shared his condolences.

Reposting the police statement, he said: “It’s with a heavy heart I share this. My love to Ant’s wife Kayleigh and their little girls. It’s the worst news. I’m so sorry for all Ant’s friends and his little pupils. I will remember you fondly Ant. Also thanks to the thousands of you who shared the posts while Ant was missing, I know it gave succour to his family. RIP.”

Martin Lewis in Twitter plea

TV star Martin, who fronts The Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV, previously shared a plea for help with his 3.1 million followers.

“This is devastating. Please share,” he wrote.

“Anthony is a lovely man who used to work on the MoneySavingExpert deals team before leaving to pursue his valiant passion to get into teaching. I hope and pray he’s OK. Please please spread word,” he then added.

