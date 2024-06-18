Martin Lewis makes plea to fans over ‘devastating’ news of missing man who worked on Money Saving team

Martin Lewis has shared his devastation after discovering that a former colleague on the Money Saving Expert team has gone missing.

The Norfolk Police revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the police are currently appealing for help tracing a missing man.

“Anthony Hill, aged 37, was last seen at 7.45am today (Monday 17 June 2024) when he left his home address on Plumstead Road East. Have you seen him?” the account shared while attaching an image of the man.

Martin alerts his followers of missing former colleague (Credit: YouTube)

Martin Lewis on Twitter

TV star Martin, who fronts The Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV, quoted the post and alarmed his 3.1 million followers of the missing man.

“This is devastating. Please share,” he wrote.

“Anthony is a lovely man who used to work on the MoneySavingExpert deals team before leaving to pursue his valiant passion to get into teaching. I hope and pray he’s OK. Please please spread word.”

While only shared four hours ago, Martin’s post has been seen over 309,000 times.

This is devastating. Please share. Anthony is a lovely man who used to work on the MoneySavingExpert deals team before leaving to pursue his valiant passion to get into teaching. I hope and pray he’s OK. Please please spread word. https://t.co/nRaMgJ34A3 — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) June 18, 2024

Fans share their support

Many of Martin’s fans replied to the post to share their support.

“I hope he is safe and found very soon. I actually used to be a paperboy on that very road in Norwich,” one user wrote.

Fans of Martin share their support for the missing man (Credit: YouTube)

“Hope Anthony is found and home safe ASAP,” another person shared.

“I recognise him!!! I hope he’s okay,” a third remarked.

“Oh goodness! This is awful! I hope he’s found ok!” a fourth replied.

“I hope you are safe and well, Anthony,” a fifth user said.

Read more: Martin Lewis on realising his dream after 20-year wait: ‘I always wanted to be that person’

What do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.