Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis was once left stunned by a major secret his wife, Lara Lewington, had kept hidden from him.

The incident happened back in 2020 and was documented on Twitter by both husband and wife.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis surprised by wife Lara’s secret

Back in September 2020, Martin was awarded a TV Choice Award for Best Lifestyle show.

The award for his programme, The Martin Lewis Money Show, which airs on ITV.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “BOOM. Great news last night, @itvmlshow Live won #TVchoiceawards Best Lifestyle Award.

“It’s the best type of award as its a public vote. Thank so much to all who voted.

“Below you can watch how Mrs MSE and the show team connived to blindside me with a total surprise,” he then added.

A video was included in the tweet, in which Martin could be seen. In the video, Lara tells her husband to open a gold box hidden under his desk. In the box was his TV Choice Award.

“We won a TV Choice Award, how wonderful,” Martin said.

Lara on keeping her secret

Lara then tweeted, explaining how she managed to keep the award secret from her husband.

“I had to keep this SECRET from my husband for over a month, award hidden at back of my wardrobe,” she wrote.

“Congratulations @MartinSLewis and all the @itvMLshow team, so well deserved!” she then added.

Fans flooded the replies at the time, congratulating Martin on his achievement.

“Many congratulations, Martin and team. A wonderful achievement,” one fan tweeted.

“So very well deserve,” another gushed.

Martin has always wanted to work on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis on achieving his This Morning dream

Back in 2022, during a chat with The Guardian, he explained that after graduating university, he “wanted to be the person on This Morning talking about money”.

“When you watch something like that, you see the stylists and you see the hairdressers and you see the cooks and you see the psychiatrists, you see all of these people and they talk about changing people’s lives.

“Well, you can’t do any of that without money,” he said.

